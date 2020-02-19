Moseley Architects South Carolina Presence Grows

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moseley Architects, one of the country's top architecture and engineering firms, is expanding its footprint and establishing a new office in Charelston, SC. Like the firm's other locations, this office will provide clients with professional architecture and engineering services for educational, collegiate, municipal, senior living, and housing projects.

Bill Laughlin, COO, expressed his enthusiasm for the firm's new location in Charleston. "Establishing a local presence will not only allow us to provide better service to our clients in the region, but it will permit us to be more active within the community, which aligns with our firm's core values."

Dan Mace, a member of the Board of Directors and South Carolina resident offered his excitement for the firm's growth. "I'm thrilled to have an office in Charleston. Our recent success in the low country made opening an office here a natural choice."

Moseley Architects has a 50+ year history of working with South Carolina. Clients have included Berkeley County School District, Charleston County, Clemson University, Dorchester County, Fort Mill School District, Georgetown County, Greenville County, Kershaw County School District, Lancaster County School District, Marion County, Pickens County, Rock Hill School District, York County, as well as the State of South Carolina.

About Moseley Architects

Moseley Architects provides comprehensive architecture, engineering, interior design, high-performance design, and construction administration services to clients worldwide. In a multi-disciplinary studio setting, they strive to enrich communities by collaborating with local governments, public schools, colleges and universities, correctional institutions, and private sector clients. Founded in 1969 in Richmond, Virginia, Moseley Architects' footprint includes offices in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina. More information can be found at www.moseleyarchitects.com.

CONTACT:

Lisa Demmel

ldemmel@moseleyarchitects.com

SOURCE Moseley Architects

Related Links

http://www.moseleyarchitects.com

