Moselle Closes Oversubscribed $2M Seed Round to Make Automated Inventory Management Accessible for All Brands

This round furthers Moselle's mission to enable small and medium-sized e-commerce brands to automate inventory operations, save costs, and accelerate growth.

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Moselle, an AI-powered inventory planner and procurement manager for small- and mid-sized e-commerce brands, announced today that it closed a $2.1 million CAD seed round. This round was led by AQC Capital and MaRS Investment Accelerator Fund , with participation from True , Rebellion Ventures, Highline Beta , Top Knot Ventures , and Singh Capital .

Moselle will use this funding to further develop its AI-powered inventory forecasting, production planning, and purchasing suite — providing underserved SMBs with the tools needed to drive operational efficiency.

"Small- and mid-sized businesses — many of which are bootstrapped — account for the vast majority of the CPG market. Yet, almost all leading inventory management tools cater exclusively to enterprise companies," says Lakhveer Jajj, Founder and CEO of Moselle.

According to a 2023 study by IHL Group , this ultimately costs brands $1.77 trillion in accumulative inventory distortion — a disproportionate amount impacts SMBs as these tools are ill-equipped to meet their needs.

"Smaller, fast-growing brands have been left overpaying for a complex, enterprise inventory management system (IMS) that requires expert resources or managing inventory in spreadsheets. Moselle is filling this market gap by providing SMBs with an affordable AI-powered inventory solution that they can customize to their business's exact needs, using modular components."

Moselle's customizable solution, which uses proprietary machine learning, is proven to prevent overproduction and underproduction through automated inventory management. This saves SMB merchants thousands of dollars and up to 100 hours per month.

"This is a huge opportunity. We see every day the challenges fast-growing consumer brands face in managing their inventory, and getting it wrong can lead to significant cash flow issues and poor customer experience," said Mike Martin, Director of Investment at True. "That's why we're excited to partner with Moselle on their mission to help all brands leverage the power of AI to solve this problem."

Likewise, MaRS IAF's Managing Director Emil Savov shares that his firm "strongly believes in the value proposition of Moselle's products and the management team's ability to execute on their vision."

Merchants have already purchased $50M+ in inventory value using Moselle's automation suite, which includes accurate demand forecasting, streamlined purchase order workflows, and real-time data reporting across their supply chain.

In the near future, Moselle customers can also expect:

Advanced AI to further automate manual work for merchants

New, automated collaboration and demand forecasting features

Tools for optimizing cash flow and securing financing

"This fundraise is the first step toward democratizing AI-powered inventory planning and equipping brands of all sizes with the tools needed to automate and scale their operations," Jajj concludes.

About Moselle

Moselle provides consumer brands of all sizes with a customizable platform that centralizes sales forecasting, production planning, and inventory replenishment — empowering them to automate operations, save costs, and accelerate growth. Born out of the Highline Beta Venture Studio and trusted by Fable, AeroPress, and Sahajan, Moselle saves fast-growing brands 15 hours per week on inventory management, improves forecasting accuracy by 80%, and reduces stockouts by 16% on average.

SOURCE Moselle