Moselle Estate Under Contract: South Carolina Property to Become a Horse Farm

News provided by

J.P. King Auction Company

16 Feb, 2024, 08:23 ET

ISLANDTON, S.C., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. King Auction Company in conjunction with Crosby Land Company announces that Moselle Estate, the luxury home and surrounding 21+/- acres on Moselle Road in Islandton, South Carolina, is under contract for $1,000,000.

At the buyer's request, their name is withheld. The buyer has multiple business offices in South Carolina, and plans to develop the Moselle Estate for use as a horse farm. The custom-built home and land were part of a more than 1,700-acre property sold in March 2023 to James A. Ayer and Jeffrey L. Godley.

Continue Reading
The custom-built Moselle Estate house is a sprawling 5,275-square-feet, on a 21-acre property that the buyer plans to repurpose as a horse farm. Located in the heart of Carolina Lowcountry, Islandton, SC, is about an hour and a half drive from Charleston, Savannah, Columbia, and Augusta cities and airports. The online auction was conducted by J.P. King Auction Company.
The custom-built Moselle Estate house is a sprawling 5,275-square-feet, on a 21-acre property that the buyer plans to repurpose as a horse farm. Located in the heart of Carolina Lowcountry, Islandton, SC, is about an hour and a half drive from Charleston, Savannah, Columbia, and Augusta cities and airports. The online auction was conducted by J.P. King Auction Company.

"J.P. King is excited to have secured a buyer who is going to fully utilize and repurpose this wonderful property," said Trey Perman, CEO, J.P. King Auction Company. "Our online auction process for this luxury property was successful in that it helped find both the market and the market price for the seller and buyer," explained Perman.

The online auction helped secure a contract with an out-of-town buyer who was familiar with the area. J.P. King has deep experience in equestrian properties to include selling equestrian properties such as the world renown Calumet Horse Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, in addition to others in Florida, Kentucky, California and many other areas.

Islandton is about an hour and a half drive from Charleston, Savannah, Columbia, and Augusta cities and airports, with the Moselle Estate in the heart of the beautiful Carolina Lowcountry.

About J.P. King Auction Company 

J.P. King Auction Company, headquartered in Gadsden, Ala., specializes in selling exclusive and unique properties on a national level for over 100 years. J.P. King is a leading national real estate auctioneer of high value assets, including developer auctions, private estates, ranches, commercial property, land tracts, and more. For more information, call 800-558-5464 or visit www.jpking.com.

About Crosby Land Company

Crosby Land Company, Inc., is a premier land brokerage in the Southeast with extensive background in forestry, agriculture, wildlife management, and conservation. For more information, www.crosbylandco.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE J.P. King Auction Company

Also from this source

Moselle Estate in South Carolina Lowcountry to Auction Online February 15

Moselle Estate in South Carolina Lowcountry to Auction Online February 15

J.P. King Auction Company in conjunction with Crosby Land Company announce Moselle Estate, the luxury, custom-built home and surrounding 21+/- acres...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate Transactions

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.