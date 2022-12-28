Moses & Rooth Launches Free Rides Campaign During New Year's Eve

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Year's Eve is marked by celebrations of saying goodbye to the previous year and opening the door to the new one. This celebration can become dangerous, however, if celebrants mix alcohol or substance use with driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , drunk-driving collisions kill about 32 people daily in the United States.

The attorneys at Moses & Rooth want to help keep our community safe this holiday. Thus, we will offer residents a free ride in Orlando during the New Year holiday.

Moses & Rooth New Year's Sober Rides Campaign

Our program is simple—if you've been drinking or using another substance, do not drive or operate a motor vehicle. Instead, get a free ride in Orlando on New Year's by calling a cab or rideshare service, and we'll reimburse you for the cost of your trip via PayPal.

Details

Our New Year's Eve free ride service is for rides with taxis or rideshare companies occurring between December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023. We have some other limitations and requirements:

This offer is valid for a one-way ride to a safe destination;

Reimbursement is limited to $20 , including no more than a 10% tip;

, including no more than a 10% tip; You must submit your reimbursement request within seven days of the ride;

You must be 21 years of age or older to qualify; and

Only the first 100 requests will be honored.

Please note: we do not arrange rides for you. You'll have to make arrangements directly with the rideshare service.

How to Get a Reimbursement

Within seven days of your New Year's ride, mail a copy of your New Year's ride receipt, a copy of your identification, and the email address associated with your PayPal account to:

Attn: Sober Rides

115 Granada Court

Orlando, FL

32803

Don't delay! We'll only honor the first 100 requests for reimbursement.

Tips to Get Home Safely this New Year's Eve

In addition to securing a free ride to a safe destination with our program, below are tips for getting home safely on New Year's Eve .

Drink Responsibly

Not only should you not drink and drive, but you shouldn't get into a car with a driver who's been drinking or using a substance. Instead, call a taxi or rideshare, or take public transportation.

Drinking responsibly means knowing your limits and never leaving your drink unattended.

Plan for Guests' Safety

If you are hosting an event, you'll want your guests to get home safely. Help guests to arrange rides or allow them to stay over.

Drive Carefully If You're the Designated Driver

New Year's Eve is notorious for unsafe driving due to impaired drivers and the potential for winter hazards. If you're a sober driver, take your time and be aware of your surroundings.

Contact Us for New Year's Legal Issues

Sometimes, legal troubles are unavoidable, even during the holiday season. The criminal defense attorneys at Moses & Rooth are here to fight for you to defend your rights. Contact us today.

Contact Information:

Moses & Rooth

115 Granada Ct

Orlando, FL 32803

407-377-0150

mosesandrooth.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Moses & Rooth