MOSES™ Laser Technology Wins 2019 Medical Design Excellence Award

YOKNEAM, Israel, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis, the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical, and ophthalmic applications, today announced that its proprietary patented MOSES™ Urology Laser Technology has been selected the Silver Winner in the Operating Room Medical Device category of the 21st Annual Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) competition. The 2019 winning products were announced at the MDEA Ceremony held Tuesday, June 11 in conjunction with Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) East at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

Lumenis recognized for exceptional innovative design of flagship surgical technology

For the last 30 years, holmium lasers and fibers have been clinically proven as the gold-standard modality for the treatment of urinary stones and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Released by Lumenis two years ago, MOSES is a revolutionary, patent-protected technology that optimizes holmium energy transmission using a unique pulse modulation. The benefits of MOSES for urinary stones treatment have demonstrated a 20% reduction in procedure time, 25% improvement in fragmentation efficiency, and 60% reduction in stone retropulsion. MOSES has also been proven to improve BPH procedures by providing improved enucleation efficiency and bleeding control.

"It is with great honor and excitement that we receive the Medical Design Excellence Award Silver Winner for the MOSES Technology, which has improved urology care for patients worldwide," commented Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "This award is another demonstration of the real value MOSES provides to patients, physicians, and medical institutions. On behalf of all of us at Lumenis, we would like to thank the jury committee and express our commitment to continue to innovate and provide the medical community better technology for better patient care."

The MDEAs are the medical technology industry's premier design competition, committed to searching for the world's highest-caliber finished medical devices, products, systems, or packaging available on the market. The awards program celebrates the achievements of the medical device manufacturers, their suppliers, and the many people behind the scenes—engineers, scientists, designers, and clinicians—who are responsible for the cutting-edge products that are saving lives, improving patient healthcare, and transforming medtech one innovation at a time.

The 2019 MDEA juror panel selected exceptional finalists in nine medical technology product categories. Products were judged based on design and engineering innovation, function and user-related innovation, patient benefits, business benefits, and overall benefit to the healthcare system. Unlike other design competitions that are merely styling contests, the MDEA awards are determined by a jury comprised of practicing doctors, nurses, and technicians alongside industrial designers, engineers, manufacturers, and experts in human factors.

