MoSEX Ads Moving to Back of the Bus

Since opening in 2002, the Museum of Sex has collaborated with renowned cultural institutions and highly respected scholars in the field, having advertised for close to 3 years in NYC subways, buses, and bus shelters with no complaints. Now with a simple logo for Museum of Sex on the front of buses during a four-week ad campaign that started June 4th, the MTA informed the Museum a week later about a complaint raising the concern that the campaign may compromise driver safety.

Taking this issue very seriously, the Museum of Sex conducted and recorded dozens of interviews of bus drivers in the past week without finding a single negative response. One female driver even inquired: "Where is the Museum of Sex? I would like to visit." The campaign has received likewise very positive responses overall and with two weeks left in the campaign, they hope to resolve this issue with the MTA and community members amicably by moving the ads from the front of the buses to the back.

Museum of Sex is a New York City cultural institution with a world class exhibition program, having grown over its 15 years to achieve a global reach and serving a widely diverse audience (70% female), promoting a safe space for discourse on the cultural significance of human sexuality. Highlights from the current exhibitions include NSFW: Female Gaze, a group show of over 25 female artists dedicated to powerful feminine narratives; Celestial Bodies: The Couples VR Experience an immersive, room scale virtual reality gallery that brings visitors to a new sensory dimension; The Sex Lives of Animals, a scientific look at the "new natural history" of the birds and the bees; and XXX, selects from the Museum's permanent collection and archives of more than 20,000 sexually significant artifacts from fine art to historical ephemera.

