Mosey partners with Remote, unifying State Compliance and Global HR

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosey, the leading state compliance platform, today announced a new partnership with Remote, an all-in-one Global HR platform that empowers businesses to build and manage global workforces. With this partnership, customers can now manage payroll, HR, tax and compliance needs across 75 international markets and down to the city level in all 50 US states.

Both Mosey and Remote understand the complexity around compliance and the demand for tools that can help global businesses get compliant and operate throughout the US.

With this partnership, Remote customers will be able to:

Open tax accounts, receive physical mail, and securely manage state agency logins.

Identify compliance gaps across HR, payroll, insurance, registration, and tax for each state.

Resolve compliance tasks with tooling, automation, and up-to-date information.

Monitor and receive timely alerts about important compliance tasks.

Stay ahead of changes in legislation and new requirements that might impact their business.

Mosey continues to accelerate product development and deliver cutting-edge compliance infrastructure. Here are some new features, just to name a few:

Free compliance check : We built a free compliance checker and a mail resolution service so any business can get instant help with compliance. We even launched a compliance newsletter !

: We built a free compliance checker and so any business can get instant help with compliance. We even launched a ! Automatically retrieve email OTPs : You can now use Mosey to manage access to state agency account logins and automatically retrieve email one-time passcodes (OTPs). Gone are the days where a business loses access to their tax account and hours on the phone with a state agency trying to retrieve it!

: You can now use Mosey to manage access to state agency account logins and automatically retrieve email one-time passcodes (OTPs). Gone are the days where a business loses access to their tax account and hours on the phone with a state agency trying to retrieve it! Expert guides : You can now visit Mosey's blog for expert guides on how to manage state compliance by identifying areas relevant to your business.

: You can now visit Mosey's blog for expert guides on how to manage state compliance by identifying areas relevant to your business. More nonprofit support : Nonprofits on Mosey can now identify state by state tax exemptions, an important benefit for 501(c)(3) nonprofits.

"We're excited to announce this partnership with Remote," said Alex Kehayias, CEO of Mosey. "We have joined forces to simplify US hiring for international companies, demonstrating our shared commitment to enable businesses to operate anywhere."

If you want to learn more about Mosey, Mosey's partnerships or want to become a partner, you can visit our website or reach out directly via [email protected].

About Mosey

Mosey.com is a compliance platform designed to simplify and automate the complex processes of HR, registration, tax, insurance, and payroll for businesses. We understand the challenges faced by HR professionals, startup founders, and companies who manage compliance while wearing multiple hats. Our mission is to empower businesses to navigate the compliance landscape with ease and confidence.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Mosey