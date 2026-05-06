MOSH Raises $13 Million Series A Led by Main Street Advisors to Scale Brain Health Nutrition Brand into National Grocery

Co-founded by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, MOSH accelerates national grocery expansion, debuts MOSH High Protein, a new bar with 20 grams of protein, creatine, and the MOSH Signature Brain Blend, and deepens its position as the pioneer of brain health nutrition

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOSH, the brain health nutrition brand co-founded by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, has raised $13 million in Series A funding led by Main Street Advisors. The round, with participation from Great Circle Ventures, Rogers Healy and Morrison Seger, PCG, and Tonic Ventures, fuels MOSH's national grocery expansion, an upcoming nationwide Target rollout, and the launch of MOSH High Protein, a new bar with 20 grams of protein, creatine, and the MOSH Signature Brain Blend.

Co-Founders Patrick Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

The investment comes as MOSH, The Brain Brand®, crosses 2,000+ U.S. retail doors, with the company's retail channel on track to triple in 2026, driven by accelerating velocities at existing retailers, expanded facings, and the upcoming launch at Target. The brand has become a defining name in functional nutrition, built on a single idea: that the food we eat every day should nourish the organ we depend on most – the brain.

"When I co-founded MOSH, my hope was simple. I want to give people something delicious and genuinely nourishing that inspires them to take care of their brain, not just for today, but for the future," said Maria Shriver, co-founder of MOSH, founder of the Women's Alzheimer's Movement at Cleveland Clinic, award-winning journalist, and eight-time New York Times bestselling author. "Every three seconds, someone in the world develops Alzheimer's dementia, and two out of three of them are women. With every MOSH bar sold, we direct a portion of proceeds to fund Alzheimer's research and women's brain health, having raised more than $400,000 and funded three research grants to date. This is a recognition that millions of people are hungry for nutrition that supports brain health, and that MOSH is leading the way."

"Our generation is rethinking what it means to take care of ourselves. You build the habits now that carry you forward," said Patrick Schwarzenegger, co-founder of MOSH. "This Series A round puts MOSH on shelves at scale across national grocery stores and delivers category-first innovation like MOSH High Protein."

"Scaling a consumer brand is fundamentally an execution story," said Jeff Gamsey, President of MOSH. "Over the last two years, we've built out the team, the supply chain, and the playbook to vault MOSH from breakout brand to a category-defining, durably profitable business."

"It's not often you see a brand carve out real white space in a category as crowded as nutrition, but MOSH has done that while building a brand people genuinely love," said Paul Wachter, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Main Street Advisors. "Maria and Patrick are tapping into a major shift in how people think about brain health, and we're proud to partner with them as they continue to grow."

The funding arrives at a defining moment for brain health nutrition. The U.S. brain health supplements market is projected to nearly double from $3.56 billion in 2024 to $6.80 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research, while high-protein bars continue to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the bar category. Yet according to the Alzheimer's Association's 2026 Facts and Figures report, 99% of Americans value brain health equally or more than physical health, while only 9% say they know a lot about ways to maintain it. MOSH was built to close that gap, pioneering a brain health nutrition category in a bar aisle that has long been dominated by legacy protein and energy claims.

Fueling the Next Chapter of Brain Health Nutrition

The Series A will fund four strategic priorities:

National Grocery Expansion. MOSH will continue scaling across national grocery, with an upcoming launch at Target adding to an expanding footprint across major retailers including Sprouts, Albertsons, Kroger, HEB, and more.

MOSH will continue scaling across national grocery, with an upcoming launch at Target adding to an expanding footprint across major retailers including Sprouts, Albertsons, Kroger, HEB, and more. Category-First Product Innovation. MOSH is debuting MOSH High Protein, a new line of indulgent, delicious bars featuring 20 grams of protein, creatine, and the MOSH Signature Brain Blend. The line extends MOSH's brain health platform with a formulation designed for consumers looking to support both cognitive and physical performance, and continues the brand's pattern of pioneering functional benefits the bar aisle has not yet seen.

MOSH is debuting MOSH High Protein, a new line of indulgent, delicious bars featuring 20 grams of protein, creatine, and the MOSH Signature Brain Blend. The line extends MOSH's brain health platform with a formulation designed for consumers looking to support both cognitive and physical performance, and continues the brand's pattern of pioneering functional benefits the bar aisle has not yet seen. Pioneering the Brain Health Category. In 2026, MOSH will fund a new (third) research grant that will examine gut biomarkers present in people with cognitive decline or Alzheimer's, with the goal of developing early nutritional interventions.

In 2026, MOSH will fund a new (third) research grant that will examine gut biomarkers present in people with cognitive decline or Alzheimer's, with the goal of developing early nutritional interventions. Team and Infrastructure. The company will grow its marketing, sales, and supply chain capabilities to support expanding retail scale.

About MOSH

Co-founded in 2021 by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, MOSH, The Brain Brand®, was born from a deeply personal journey after the mother-son duo witnessed a loved one battle Alzheimer's. This ignited their shared mission to encourage every generation to proactively nurture their brain health. MOSH is defining the brain health nutrition category by bringing physical and cognitive nutrition together in a single format.

MOSH's protein bars are the first and only bars to feature Cognizin® Citicoline, clinically studied for its effects on focus, attention, and memory. Cognizin® anchors the MOSH Signature Brain Blend alongside lion's mane, ashwagandha, omega-3s, and vitamins B12 and D3.

MOSH also serves as a hub for brain health education with a portion of proceeds from every purchase directly supporting research and grants at The Women's Alzheimer's Movement (WAM) at Cleveland Clinic. MOSH products are available at moshlife.com and at leading retailers nationwide, including Sprouts Farmers Market, Target (launching in May 2026), Albertsons, Kroger, HEB, and more. Learn more at moshlife.com and @moshlife on Instagram.

About Main Street Advisors

Main Street Advisors, Inc. (MSA), based in Santa Monica, CA, is an investment and advisory firm serving a select group of artists, athletes, entertainers and entrepreneurs from the media, music, entertainment, and professional sports worlds. Founded in 1997, MSA has invested in and helped build category-defining businesses such as Fenway Sports Group, Beats by Dre, Alpine F1 Team, AC Milan, Complex, Dave's Hot Chicken, IMG Academy, Kate Farms, MaryRuth Organics, On Running, Thorne, Truff, and the PGA Tour. For more information, visit www.mainstreetadvisors.com.

SOURCE MOSH