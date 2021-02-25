Moshi adds 100% bubble-proof iVisor XT washable and reusable screen protector to Tesla Model 3/Y range

iVisor XT is the original, patented, extra-transparent screen protector for Tesla, designed to keep the beautiful central touchscreen in pristine condition while still providing excellent touch responsiveness. As careful as you may be, daily driving for work, with the family, or on vacation will inevitably result in smudges, spills, and scratches which can affect the screen's clarity or even cause long-lasting damage. iVisor XT's award-winning design gives your vehicle the ultimate in screen protection, combining advanced materials and technology for the best possible touchscreen experience.

Key features of iVisor XT include:

- Patented 100% bubble-proof design for quick and easy application

- EZ-Glide™ surface treatment which enhances touch screen sensitivity and maneuverability

- Multi-layer construction providing unrivaled clarity and sharpness

- Precision cut edge-to-edge design for total screen coverage

- Washable and reusable, can be applied over and over again

iVisor XT is the latest addition to Moshi's range of Tesla Model 3/Y-compatible products:

SnapTo™ Universal Car Mount with Wireless Charging (USD $79.95 ) mounts to the back of the Model 3 or Model Y's central touchscreen, keeping your phone in perfect view while also wirelessly topping up the battery as you drive.

(USD ) mounts to the back of the Model 3 or Model Y's central touchscreen, keeping your phone in perfect view while also wirelessly topping up the battery as you drive. QuikDuo Car Charger (USD $29.95 ) provides up to 36 W of charging power across two ports to keep devices charged up on the road, supporting both USB PD and QC fast charging over USB-A and USB-C ports. The slim form factor plugs into any of the Tesla's 12 V sockets with minimal protrusion.

(USD ) provides up to 36 W of charging power across two ports to keep devices charged up on the road, supporting both USB PD and QC fast charging over USB-A and USB-C ports. The slim form factor plugs into any of the Tesla's 12 V sockets with minimal protrusion. TeraGlove Cleaning Kit (USD $24.95 ) features a dual-layer design for cleaning fingerprints, smudges, dust, and lint from large-format displays such as the Tesla's central touchscreen. The kit includes a spray bottle which can be filled with water or an alcohol solution for enhanced cleaning power.

(USD ) features a dual-layer design for cleaning fingerprints, smudges, dust, and lint from large-format displays such as the Tesla's central touchscreen. The kit includes a spray bottle which can be filled with water or an alcohol solution for enhanced cleaning power. iVisor AG Anti-glare screen protector (USD $39.95 ) is washable, reusable, and 100% bubble-proof, with an advanced anti-glare treatment to reduce distracting reflection.

iVisor XT (USD $39.95) will be available at the beginning of March on moshi.com and from select retailers. Moshi's other Tesla Model 3/Y accessories are available now.

About Moshi

Founded in California in 2005, Moshi is a purveyor of accessories for modern living. We thrive on envisioning new ways to improve your life. Our design and engineering experts select only the finest materials to follow our mantra of making fewer, better products. Together with our clean and minimalist aesthetic, all Moshi goods are backed by a 10-year Global Warranty ; an industry first to encourage a quality-over-quantity mindset.

SOURCE Moshi

Related Links

https://moshi.com/en/

