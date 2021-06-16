Moshi Offers U.S. Educators Free Social and Emotional Learning Tools to Support Students' Return to the Classroom

Moshi is the leading mindfulness and sleeping app for kids and is known for creating loveable characters and a magical world of soothing, audio-only stories, songs and sounds. Their new Social and Emotional Learning program extends this model to classrooms, helping children manage difficult emotions, build relationships and navigate social interactions.

"Social and Emotional Learning skills are a child's vehicle to explore their personality and the world in a safe way," explains Dr. Azizi Seixas, an Assistant Professor in the Departments of Population Health and Psychiatry at NYU Langone. "As we all navigate the post-pandemic reality, helping kids build the fundamental skills of self-awareness, empathy, kindness, and decision-making has taken on even more importance."

"Moshi can change the entire climate of my classroom," said Jennifer Ksicinski, a Wisconsin Rapids Kindergarten Teacher. "My students really love the characters. I can play Moshi at especially difficult times and bring the whole class into a calm place, which puts me in a more relaxed space as well!"

Moshi's narrative-based approach to Social and Emotional Learning is enhanced with rich, vibrant soundscapes and captivating musical interludes to make complex concepts feel friendly and approachable. Key components include:

Grade-appropriate segments for K-2 and Grade 3-5 students

65 lesson plans with over 300 pieces of Moshi content, discussion guides, mindfulness tips and take-home sheets

The flexibility to plan SEL throughout the day or at sudden teachable moments (students having strong feelings, classroom conflicts, etc.)

A simple model that doesn't require extra tools, scheduled downloads, or designated, separate school spaces

"We are asking children to quickly adapt to a 'return to normal,' which will likely cause many to feel a wide range of difficult emotions," said Ian Chambers, CEO of Moshi. "We have spent years creating comforting content for kids and want to support educators during this challenging time with easy and free resources to ease children back into the classroom."

Educators can register for free access to Moshi Mindfulness in the Classroom here .

ABOUT MOSHI

Moshi's mission is to improve the wellbeing of families around the world by helping kids find calm and fall asleep. Moshi Sleep and Mindfulness, the market-leading audio app filled with original stories, meditations, music and sounds, has told more than 200 million bedtime stories and has been the #1 ranked app to help kids sleep in 60+ countries. Visit moshikids.com .

SOURCE Mind Candy Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.moshikids.com/

