Moshi Recommends 5 Things to Look For When Buying a UV Sanitizer

Not all wands are magic The key to UV light's effectiveness is that it physically damages organic cells—cells which are also found in human tissue. Therefore, if you can see the UV light, chances are it's either capable of harming you or (more likely) not powerful enough to be effective in destroying organisms such as bacteria and viruses. Steer clear of those UV wands which promise to clean by simply waving them over surfaces or objects.

Sanitization takes time

UV light works by disrupting the DNA of organisms and eliminating their ability to reproduce. This process is not instantaneous and requires the organisms to be exposed to the UV rays for a period of time to be effective. Look for a UV sanitizer which has a cleaning cycle of at least 3 minutes (Moshi's Deep Purple™ uses 4 minutes) to make sure you're getting a thorough, effective clean.

UV lamps are short-lived

UV for sanitization has traditionally come from UV lamps which work much like a regular lightbulb. Just like a light bulb, UV bulbs can burn out relatively quickly and deteriorate exponentially over time. UV lamps begin to lose their power after only a few months of use, before totally failing within one year. Newer UV LED lights are a better option, as they have a longer lifespan and don't deteriorate over time. (Moshi's Deep Purple™ uses UV LED lights which can endure more than 10 years of daily usage).

Total cleaning means 360°

UV light can only sanitize surfaces which it can physically contact. With many UV sanitizers, the fact that the items to be cleaned need to rest on the inner surface of the device means there will always be at least one area which the UV light cannot reach and therefore sanitize. In most cases, you'll need to flip the items over between cycles to get a full clean. One solution is Moshi's unique LumiClear™ platform allows UV light to pass through even to the underside of the device(s) being cleaned, ensuring a full 360° clean with one cycle.

Show some proof

If UV light is invisible to the human eye and cleaning is carried out inside a closed compartment, how can you be sure that the UV rays were effective, or that there was any UV emitted at all? In most cases you'll just have to take the manufacturer's word that they've cleaned effectively. Moshi has been able to solve this problem using an internal UV effectiveness indicator containing UV-reactive paint which changes color when exposed to UV rays, confirming that the interior has been exposed to a sufficient dose of UV light for sanitization.

About Moshi's Deep Purple

The world's first folding, portable UV sanitizer gives your personal belongings a full 360° clean in just 4 minutes. The origami-inspired design folds to only 2 cm thick so you can slide it into a bag, backpack, or suitcase for cleaning anywhere: at home, restaurants, hotels, outdoors, and more. Inside, a highly reflective lining and Moshi's proprietary LumiClear™ platform allow UV light to contact all sides of the items being cleaned so there are no blind spots. The long-lasting UV-C LEDs provide more than 10 years of daily usage and a built-in UV indicator with UV-reactive paint changes color to confirm exposure to a sufficient dose of UV-C rays for a thorough clean. Powered by USB-C, Deep Purple™ can be connected to a wall adapter, car charger, or portable battery for use outdoors, on the road, or anywhere in between. Clean smartphones, earbuds, keys, sunglasses, cutlery, and more; if it fits, clean it with Deep Purple™.

Back Deep Purple now on Kickstarter , with limited Special Reward pricing available only until December 10th.

About Moshi

Founded in California in 2005, Moshi is a purveyor of accessories for modern living. We thrive on envisioning new ways to improve your life. Our design and engineering experts select only the finest materials to follow our mantra of making fewer, better products. Together with our clean and minimalist aesthetic, all Moshi goods are backed by a 10-year Global Warranty ; an industry first to encourage a quality-over-quantity mindset.

SOURCE Moshi