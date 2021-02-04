Moshi's powerful new Symbus Mini portable USB-C hub boasts top specs to boost functionality and productivity

Ultra-high quality video for brilliant images and improved eye comfort

Symbus Mini's HDMI 2.0 port can output video at up to 4K @ 60 Hz, with support for HDR providing brighter images with a wider color range. Aside from producing dazzling on-screen images, this ultra-high resolution and refresh rate can also reduce eye strain and fatigue when viewing over long periods. The higher resolution makes on-screen text and images clearer, reducing the effort required to focus, while the increased refresh rate decreases flicker and results in smoother video and scrolling motion, also reducing the strain on your eyes when focusing.

High-powered USB-C charging pass-through brings greater productivity

Imagine heading out after a morning working at your desk, only to find that your laptop doesn't have enough battery power left to make it through an important client meeting or an afternoon on the road. CPU-intensive applications like graphic design or video editing consume a significant amount of power, and with many modern laptops charging by USB-C, a hub needs to 'pass-through' power from your charger to the laptop. A USB-C hub with insufficient charging pass-through can result in slow laptop charging or (even worse) battery consumption even while plugged in. Symbus Mini's 70 W USB-C Power Delivery pass-through is enough to power and charge even a 16" MacBook Pro under heavy usage.

USB, Ethernet, and SD Card connectivity for all your gear

Symbus Mini features two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports each supporting up to 5 Gbps data transfer speed for external storage, a mouse, or keyboard. The SD and microSD card readers provide transfer speeds up to 104 MB/s and support high-capacity SD/SDHC/SDXC cards so you can quickly download photos from a camera or other device, while a Gigabit Ethernet port offers wired data transfer up to 1000 Mbps for high-speed wired network access in offices, hotels, conference centers, and places with unreliable WiFi.

Key specifications:

HDMI 2.0 port supporting 4K @ 60 Hz, HDR and 7.1 surround-sound audio

@ 60 Hz, HDR and 7.1 surround-sound audio USB-C charging pass-through port for Power Delivery (PD) up to 70 W

SD and microSD card slots (UHS-1) with transfer speeds up to 104 MB/s

Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports supporting up to 5 Gbps

Slimline Gigabit Ethernet port for up to 1000 Mbps wired network speeds

Thunderbolt 3 compatibility with plug and play support; no drivers required

Moshi's magnetic cable management system stashes the USB-C cable safely out of sight when not in use to reduce tangles and damage

Symbus Mini (USD $89.95) is now available on moshi.com and from select retailers.

About Moshi

Founded in California in 2005, Moshi is a purveyor of accessories for modern living. We thrive on envisioning new ways to improve your life. Our design and engineering experts select only the finest materials to follow our mantra of making fewer, better products. Together with our clean and minimalist aesthetic, all Moshi goods are backed by a 10-year Global Warranty ; an industry first to encourage a quality-over-quantity mindset.

