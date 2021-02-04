Moshi's powerful new Symbus Mini portable USB-C hub boasts top specs to boost functionality and productivity
Symbus Mini is the world's most powerful portable USB-C hub solution, providing top-spec connectivity in a slim, compact package to help you get more done no matter where you are.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moshi today launched the latest addition to its award-winning series of powerful, compact USB-C hubs. Joining the Symbus and Symbus Q desktop hubs, Symbus Mini brings powerful portable connectivity to the collection.
With modern laptops thinner than they've ever been, a key factor in reducing device thickness has been the implementation of USB-C ports to replace everything from video output to wired networking and charging. Although laptops less than an inch thick are undoubtedly better for portability, the lack of desktop-like connectivity could leave you hunched over your laptop for extended periods with limited connectivity and charging, which is good for neither productivity nor well-being.
Ultra-high quality video for brilliant images and improved eye comfort
Symbus Mini's HDMI 2.0 port can output video at up to 4K @ 60 Hz, with support for HDR providing brighter images with a wider color range. Aside from producing dazzling on-screen images, this ultra-high resolution and refresh rate can also reduce eye strain and fatigue when viewing over long periods. The higher resolution makes on-screen text and images clearer, reducing the effort required to focus, while the increased refresh rate decreases flicker and results in smoother video and scrolling motion, also reducing the strain on your eyes when focusing.
High-powered USB-C charging pass-through brings greater productivity
Imagine heading out after a morning working at your desk, only to find that your laptop doesn't have enough battery power left to make it through an important client meeting or an afternoon on the road. CPU-intensive applications like graphic design or video editing consume a significant amount of power, and with many modern laptops charging by USB-C, a hub needs to 'pass-through' power from your charger to the laptop. A USB-C hub with insufficient charging pass-through can result in slow laptop charging or (even worse) battery consumption even while plugged in. Symbus Mini's 70 W USB-C Power Delivery pass-through is enough to power and charge even a 16" MacBook Pro under heavy usage.
USB, Ethernet, and SD Card connectivity for all your gear
Symbus Mini features two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports each supporting up to 5 Gbps data transfer speed for external storage, a mouse, or keyboard. The SD and microSD card readers provide transfer speeds up to 104 MB/s and support high-capacity SD/SDHC/SDXC cards so you can quickly download photos from a camera or other device, while a Gigabit Ethernet port offers wired data transfer up to 1000 Mbps for high-speed wired network access in offices, hotels, conference centers, and places with unreliable WiFi.
Key specifications:
- HDMI 2.0 port supporting 4K @ 60 Hz, HDR and 7.1 surround-sound audio
- USB-C charging pass-through port for Power Delivery (PD) up to 70 W
- SD and microSD card slots (UHS-1) with transfer speeds up to 104 MB/s
- Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports supporting up to 5 Gbps
- Slimline Gigabit Ethernet port for up to 1000 Mbps wired network speeds
- Thunderbolt 3 compatibility with plug and play support; no drivers required
- Moshi's magnetic cable management system stashes the USB-C cable safely out of sight when not in use to reduce tangles and damage
Symbus Mini (USD $89.95) is now available on moshi.com and from select retailers.
About Moshi
Founded in California in 2005, Moshi is a purveyor of accessories for modern living. We thrive on envisioning new ways to improve your life. Our design and engineering experts select only the finest materials to follow our mantra of making fewer, better products. Together with our clean and minimalist aesthetic, all Moshi goods are backed by a 10-year Global Warranty; an industry first to encourage a quality-over-quantity mindset.
