Mosio is a Proud Sponsor of the 2021 Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health Virtual Conference

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosio, a leading text messaging provider for researchers and public health officials, announced today that it will be sponsoring the 2021 Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health Virtual Conference. The event is scheduled for June 22, 2021 and will feature speakers from across the spectrum of medical research and digital health initiatives.

Topics covered during this virtual conference will include the following:

The Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health annual conference.

The forgotten epidemics of mental health, substance use and violence.

Measuring and defining outcomes for these forgotten epidemics.

The benefits and drawbacks of social media in managing behavioral health issues.

Defining the metrics for success in mobile health.

Involving the community in designing new health initiatives.

Mosio joined the Brown-Lifespan collaboration initiative last fall and has provided support for the activities of the group, including research projects. The topics to be discussed during the conference relate directly to the advanced text-messaging solutions offered by Mosio:



Automating communications with the public, patients and study participants who are struggling with mental health issues, substance abuse and violence in their daily lives.

Delivery of surveys for data collection during studies or outreach programs.

Increased accessibility to the largest population by leveraging mobile's most popular feature: text messaging.

"We appreciate the work being done at the Center for Digital Health partnership through Lifespan and Brown University. Text messaging has proven itself to be the most popular outreach technology for large populations, making it useful in public health programs and research," said Noel Chandler, CEO of Mosio. "The list of speakers at this conference is impressive and we're grateful to be aligned with thought leaders discussing innovative ideas in digital health," Chandler added.

About Mosio

Mosio is the leading text messaging software for clinical research and public health programs. Mosio's software enables researchers and public health officials to improve engagement, adherence and data collection through automated, next generation text messaging programs.

