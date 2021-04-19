Moskowitz Law Firm Welcomes New Senior Associate, Seth Shapiro

MIAMI, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moskowitz Law Firm is proud to announce the hiring of new Senior Associate, Seth Shapiro, Esq. Shapiro comes to the firm's South Florida office after spending many years at Kirby McInerney LLP in New York, NY. Founding and Managing Partner Adam Moskowitz says: "We are extremely honored that Seth accepted our offer and relocated to Miami, so he can continue our tradition of litigating important national and state class actions."