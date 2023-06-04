Mosley breaks bridesmaid streak with Bassmaster Elite Series win at Sabine River

News provided by

B.A.S.S.

04 Jun, 2023, 21:22 ET

ORANGE, Texas, June 4, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Brock Mosley got the monkey off his back and put the blue trophy on his mantle.

After enduring five second-place finishes, including the 2021 Elite event at the Sabine River, the angler from Collinsville, Miss., in his eighth year on the Elite Series, tallied a four-day total of 44 pounds, 3 ounces to claim his first pro-level win at the Folds of Honor Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River.

Continue Reading
Brock Mosley of Collinsville, Miss., has won the Folds of Honor Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River with a four-day total of 44 pounds, 3 ounces.
Brock Mosley of Collinsville, Miss., has won the Folds of Honor Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River with a four-day total of 44 pounds, 3 ounces.

"After five times walking off the stage and seeing my wife crying, I was starting to think it would never happen," Mosley said with a quaking voice. "But I always said, 'When it's God's timing, I'll win one of these.'"

Mosley got off to a solid start with a 12th-place, Day 1 limit of 9-15. Despite losing two hours to a mechanical issue in the second round, he added 11-7 and took over the lead on Day 2.

On Semifinal Saturday, Mosley anchored his best effort — a five-bass limit that weighed 12-14 — with a 4 1/2-pound kicker and expanded his lead to 3-1 going into Championship Sunday. While big bites eluded him during the final round, Mosley's limit of 9-15 pushed him past a charging Clark Wendlandt of Leander, Texas, by a margin of 2-13.

Along with the coveted Elite Series trophy, Mosley won the $100,000 top prize, pushing his career earnings with B.A.S.S. over $785,000.

"I never dreamed I'd be standing here after the practice I had," Mosley said. "After the first day, I kinda got into a rhythm and every day I got a little more dialed in."

Mosley's strategy contrasted his 2021 game plan, in which the first three days saw him running 110 miles to fish in Clear Creek on Houston's east side. He'd end up spending his final day of that event in local waters near Orange.

This time around, Mosley split his first three days between a Sabine offshoot a couple miles downriver from the takeoff site and Taylor Bayou, about 45 minutes south. His first area was an industrial waterway encompassing Orange Harbor Island with barges, seawalls and tie-up posts.

"I didn't think it would be won in one specific area this week," he said. "I thought this year it would be won out of a mixture of places. I didn't feel like I could catch a big one in the Sabine River. So, every day I started (in the Harbor Island waterway) and then ran to Taylor to upgrade. You gotta have a big fish to get you to the end."

Taylor Bayou delivered multiple culls on Days 1 and 2 but offered nothing helpful for Day 3.

"Today, when I started out with a quick limit for 8 1/2 pounds, I said, 'I'm going to make them beat me today. I'm not going to lose it by making a long run and wasting a bunch of time.' So, I stuck around and grinded it out."

After enduring a mid-morning drought, Mosley admittedly struggled with his decision to ditch his Taylor Bayou trip and stick with local waters. Sensing he needed more weight and watching his fishing time dwindle, he pondered his options.

"At 11 o'clock, I was starting to question myself and I almost pulled the plug and made the run," he said. "But I made myself stay and it wasn't long after I caught one that helped. That calmed me down, and I ended up culling two or three times this afternoon."

Mosley started his mornings with an old Rebel Pop-R that required retrofitting.

"I pulled it out of my tackle box and the hooks were rusted, so I changed them to Trokar treble hooks," Mosley said. "I didn't lose any fish on that bait."

After the morning topwater window, he turned to a 4-inch Yamamoto Senko in black/blue and junebug. He Texas-rigged the plastic bait for flipping Taylor Bayou's natural shorelines and rigged it on a power shot when he targeted seawalls with subsurface rails.

Placing second with 41-6, Wendlandt improved daily with weights of 10-3, 8-13, 10-6 and 12-0. Wendlandt anchored his final limit with a 4-2 that bit around 9:10 and rocketed him into the unofficial second-place spot on BassTrakk.

"When I set the hook on that fish, I said, 'This is the one I need,'" Wendlandt recalled. "I broke one off late in the day. Where I was fishing, there were a lot of abrasions and it just happens."

Spending most of his time in Hildebrandt Bayou, Wendlandt caught his bass on a 1/2-ounce Strike King tungsten jig with a Strike King Baby Rage Craw trailer and a 5/16-ounce Strike King spinnerbait with double Colorado blades.

Matty Wong of Honolulu, Hi., finished third with 39-8. Making his first Top 10 appearance, Wong turned in daily weights of 6-7, 13-13, 8-13 and 10-7.

Also fishing the Orange Harbor Island waters, Wong caught his fish on a Megabass Super-Z Z3 spinnerbait, a Megabass Super-Z Z2 crankbait and a flipping rig comprising a Megabass Rock Hog on a 3/0 Gamakatsu G-Finesse flipping hook with a 1/4-ounce Freedom Tungsten weight.

"When (Bassmaster Emcee Dave Mercer) announced the Top 10 on Day 3, it made me start to cry," Wong said. "Less than two years ago, I was driving a 1991 Ranger with one working graph and one working gas tank. The fact that I get to chase these little green monsters across the nation as a job completely blows my mind."

Mosley took home an additional $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program while Wong earned $2,000 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

As part of the Yamaha Power Pay program, Wendlandt earned an additional $2,500 as the highest-placing entrant and ninth-place angler Kenta Kimura of Japan claimed an additional $1,500 for being the second-highest placing entrant. 

Day 1 leader Chad Pipkens of DeWitt, Mich., won the $2,000 Phoenix Boats Big Bass of the Tournament award with the 5-12 largemouth he caught on Day 1. Wendlandt earned the daily $1,000 Big Bass award Sunday for his 4-2. Oklahoma's Jason Christie is still leading the field for Phoenix Boats Big Bass of the Year honors thanks to the 9-4 largemouth he caught at Lay Lake. 

Pipkens also won the $2,000 VMC Monster Bag award with his opening limit of 14-7.

Clifford Pirch of Payson, Ariz., won the $1,000 BassTrakk Contingency award for the most accurate weight reporting.

Alabama pro Kyle Welcher finished seventh with 36-6 and leads the Progressive Insurance Bassmaster Angler of the Year standings with 511 points. Brandon Cobb of Greenwood, S.C., is in second with 499 points, followed by John Cox of DeBary, Fla., with 483, Tyler Rivet of Raceland, La., with 467, and Drew Cook of Cairo, Ga., with 456.

Will Davis Jr. of Sylacauga, Ala., finished 39th with 21-6 and leads the Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Rookie of the Year standings with 449 points.


The Folds of Honor Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River was hosted by the Greater Orange Chamber of Commerce

Finish

Name

Hometown

Total lbs-oz

Earnings

1

Brock Mosley    

Collinsville, MS

44-03

$100,000

2

Clark Wendlandt           

Leander, TX

41-06

$36,000

3

Matty Wong

Honolulu, HI

39-08

$30,000

4

Keith Poche         

Cecil, AL

39-00

$25,000

5

Matt Robertson          

Kuttawa, KY

37-03

$20,000

6

Hunter Shryock           

Ooltewah, TN

36-11

$19,000

7

Kyle Welcher

Opelika, AL

36-06

$19,000

8

Alex Wetherell         

Middletown, CT

36-01  

$17,000

9

Kenta Kimura            

Osaka, Japan

35-04

$16,000

10

Chad Pipkens         

DeWitt, MI

35-00

$20,000

11

Jacob Powroznik          

North Prince George, VA

26-12

$10,000

12

Clifford Pirch            

Payson, AZ

26-07

$11,000

13

Drew Benton          

Panama City, FL

26-06

$10,000

14

Matt Herren              

Ashville, AL

26-01

$10,000

15

Wes Logan          

Springville, AL

25-12

$10,000

16

Caleb Sumrall

New Iberia, LA

25-11

$10,000

17

Greg Hackney        

Gonzales, LA

25-03

$10,000

18

John Crews          

Salem, VA

24-10

$10,000

19

Kyoya Fujita

Minamitauru, Yamanashi, Japan

24-10

$10,000

20

Austin Felix          

Eden Prairie, MN

24-09

$10,000

21

Ray Hanselman Jr.        

Del Rio, TX

24-09

$10,000

22

David Williams

Newton, NC

24-04

$10,000

23

Bryan New

Saluda, SC

24-03

$10,000

24

Patrick Walters            

Summerville, SC

23-15

$10,000

25

Masayuki Matsushita            

Tokoname-Aichi, Japan

23-11

$10,000

26

Larry Nixon          

Bee Branch, AR

23-10

$10,000

27

Joey Cifuentes III            

Clinton, AR

23-10

$10,000

28

Frank Talley          

Temple, TX

23-07

$10,000

29

Seth Feider          

New Market, MN

23-05

$10,000

30

Mike Huff

London, KY

23-04

$10,000

31

Logan Latuso  

Gonzales, LA

23-03

$10,000

32

Jason Williamson              

Aiken, SC

23-02

$10,000

33

Todd Auten

Lake Wylie, SC

22-13

$10,000

34

Greg DiPalma        

Millville, NJ

22-10

$10,000

35

Bryan Schmitt

Deale, MD

22-01

$10,000

36

John Cox

DeBary, FL

21-12

$10,000

37

Lee Livesay

Longview, TX

21-11

$10,000

38

Cole Sands

Calhoun, TN

21-10

$10,000

39

Will Davis Jr

Sylacauga, AL

21-06

$10,000

40

Jay Przekurat          

Stevens Point, WI

20-09

$10,000

41

Jake Whitaker      

Hendersonville, NC

20-08

$10,000

42

Stetson Blaylock              

Benton, AR

20-06

$10,000

43

Steve Kennedy          

Auburn, AL

20-00

$10,000

44

Bob Downey            

Detroit Lakes, MN          

19-12

$10,000

45

Shane LeHew        

Catawba, NC

18-12

$10,000

46

Justin Atkins        

Florence, AL

18-08

$10,000

47

Paul Mueller                    

Naugatuck, CT

17-09

$10,000

48

Buddy Gross                

Chattanooga, TN

17-00

$10,000

49

Joseph Webster

Hamilton, AL

16-12

$10,000

50

Kyle Norsetter

Cottage Grove, WI

14-00

$10,000

51

Koby Krieger        

Alva, FL

13-03

$2,500

52

Taku Ito              

Chiba, Japan

13-01

$2,500

53

Tyler Rivet          

Raceland, LA

12-15

$2,500

54

Clent Davis

Montevallo, AL

12-15

$2,500

55

Hank Cherry        

Lincolnton, NC

12-13

$2,500

2023 Bassmaster Elite Series Platinum Sponsor: Toyota
2023 Bassmaster Elite Series Premier Sponsors: Bass Pro Shops, Dakota Lithium, Humminbird, Mercury, Minn Kota, Nitro Boats, Power-Pole, Progressive Insurance, Ranger Boats, Rapala, Skeeter Boats, Yamaha
2023 Bassmaster Elite Series Supporting Sponsors: AFTCO, Daiwa, Garmin, Lew's, Marathon, Triton Boats, VMC
2023 Bassmaster Conservation Partners: AFTCO, Yamaha Rightwaters

Media Contact: Emily Harley, B.A.S.S. Communications Manager, 205-313-0945, [email protected]

SOURCE B.A.S.S.

Also from this source

Davis Jr. wins first Bassmaster Elite Series trophy less than an hour from home on Lay Lake

Palmer slams the door on Bassmaster Elite Series win at Santee Cooper Lakes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.