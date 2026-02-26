Moso Networks Sets the Pace for Private 5G Deployment at MWC Barcelona 2026

Market-leading new features, proven deployments, and premium capabilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moso Networks, a leader in private 5G infrastructure and management solutions, today announced its participation in MWC Barcelona 2026 Booth CS34, where it will demonstrate how private 5G has moved decisively from proof of concept to production—powered by real-world deployments and market-leading innovation.

Moso Networks' next generation 5G outdoor (5GOD2) small cell for private networks.

Industry analysts see private 5G as one of the fastest-growing enterprise networking segments, with forecasts as high as $8 billion in annual spend by 2026, representing 30%–45% year-over-year growth as deployments move from trials to mission-critical operations.

As this transition accelerates, Moso Networks is taking a leadership position—delivering advanced private 5G capabilities that are deployable today, accessible by businesses of any size, proven in the field, and built for real enterprise operations.

Market-Leading Private 5G Solutions—First to Market, Built to Scale

Moso Networks set the early pace in private 5G innovation — delivering the industry's first Qualcomm®-based 3GPP Release 16 small cells purpose-built specifically for enterprise private networks, followed by Chorus – developed together with Ataya – the first AP-only private 5G solution designed to simplify deployment and accelerate enterprise adoption by eliminating traditional cellular complexity.

Building on its private 5G leadership, Moso delivers advanced capabilities engineered for production-scale, mission-critical deployments — combining predictable performance, spectrum flexibility, and operational resilience in a streamlined, cost-efficient architecture.

5G LAN (3GPP Release 16) – Enables enterprise LAN services over 5G with traffic segmentation, local switching, and seamless VLAN integration.

– Enables enterprise LAN services over 5G with traffic segmentation, local switching, and seamless VLAN integration. Network Slicing – Delivers application-aware traffic isolation with dedicated QoS and resource prioritization for critical workloads.

– Delivers application-aware traffic isolation with dedicated QoS and resource prioritization for critical workloads. Dual-Carrier n77 + CBRS Support in a Single Small Cell – Supports simultaneous licensed and CBRS operation to increase flexibility and capacity.

– Supports simultaneous licensed and CBRS operation to increase flexibility and capacity. CBRS SAS Grant Backup & Fast Failover –Improves spectrum resiliency and operational continuity in challenging CBRS environments

–Improves spectrum resiliency and operational continuity in challenging CBRS environments Integrated Spectrum Analyzer – Provides built-in spectrum visibility and interference detection to speed deployment and site validation.

Together, these capabilities reinforce Moso's position as a technology leader—delivering premium private 5G features without the premium price tag.

From Pilot to Production: Private 5G Proven in the Field

In Booth CS34, Moso Networks will highlight live, production deployments that demonstrate how private 5G delivers measurable outcomes when designed for simplicity, reliability, and operational scale.

Mission-critical connectivity at Tucson International Airport

Industrial operations at the Port of Tacoma

Streaming for live broadcasting at the Kentucky Derby

These deployments reinforce a critical industry truth: private 5G succeeds through ecosystem collaboration where companies innovate and combine radios, core software, systems integration, and operational expertise.

In addition to these deployments, Moso's solutions will be showcased with other partners including:

Ataya – Chorus, powered by Moso Networks radios, is the simplest, fastest and most economical way to deploy Private 5G. With a P5G access point (Moso radio + Ataya data plane core function) and an Internet connection, this easily scales from small to large enterprise deployments. Hall5, 5M34R

Canoga Perkins - Canoga Perkins showcases 5G TSN and FRER, delivering mission‑critical connectivity and hitless failover with Private 5G network powered by SyncMetra and Moso Networks radios. Hall 7 Stand 7A22Ex

Khasm Labs - The Khasm KEEN Private 5G Solution, powered by Moso Networks and Khasm Labs, delivers a complete, ready-to-go private 5G network in a compact and scalable form factor. Booth CS34

"At MWC Barcelona 2026, we're showing that private 5G leadership isn't about who talks the loudest—it's about who delivers what matters most: reliable, resilient connectivity across devices, applications, and operations all under your control," said Stephen Leotis, founder and CEO of Moso Networks. "Our customers don't want complexity. They want performance, control, and confidence. That's what Moso delivers."

Meet Moso Networks at MWC Barcelona 2026

Visit Moso Networks at MWC Barcelona 2026 Booth CS34 to see how private 5G leaders are deploying advanced capabilities today—without complexity, without surprises, and without compromise.

About Moso Networks

Moso Networks is a US-based, leading provider of private 5G and neutral host network solutions designed to meet the needs of businesses and industries worldwide. Leveraging its expertise in wireless communication technology, the company delivers secure, reliable, and innovative hardware and management software that empower organizations to unlock the full potential of private 5G connectivity. For more information, visit www.mosonetworks.com.

