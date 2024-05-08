MosoLabs Debuts First 5G Indoor Radio Using Qualcomm FSM200 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells; Partners Bring New Solutions and Expand Use Cases

New radio based on Qualcomm FSM200 5G RAN platform delivers Release 16 advanced features and improved performance.

New end-to-end solution with Ataya Chorus simplifies deployment and accessibility.

Partnerships with Ecrio and Torkhub highlight use cases for vertical industries.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MosoLabs, a global company building solutions for LTE and 5G private and neutral host networks, today unveiled Moso Canopy 5GID2, the first 5G indoor radio (access point) for private networks using the Qualcomm® FSM200 5G RAN platform. It also highlighted new partners that are bringing use cases to life for private 5G networks. New products and partner solutions will be shown at Connect (X) booth 746.

The Moso Canopy 5GID2 is designed for simple indoor installations, like Wi-Fi, and offers:

The industry's first 3GPP Release 16 5G SA small cell platform supporting Industry 4.0.

Improved low latency and link reliability requirements with uRLCC to enable factory automation and mission critical control of machines and other equipment.

Up to 4Gbps, which is up to 4x higher than current 5G radios.

Enterprise-grade design with superior power efficiency with PoE support to reduce product costs and simplify deployments.

5G RedCap Release 17 support to enable new use cases for enterprises, industrial IoT, and even smart cities.

"Small cells are foundational to private 5G networks as they are uniquely well-suited to meet stringent requirements for Industry 4.0 use cases, especially indoors," said Gerardo Giaretta, vice president, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are very pleased with this Moso Canopy 5GID2 collaboration, leveraging the Qualcomm FSM200 5G RAN platform for small cells, and are optimistic about its ability to provide powerful performance across an expanded set of use cases."

Industries across vertical segments can benefit from private networks with specific use cases that improve business efficiencies, enhance customer experience, or enable new business operations. To increase private cellular network adoption and drive clear, quick ROI in these industries, MosoLabs is partnering with network technology and application partners to bring solutions and use cases to market that are simple to deploy and manage and can be paired with applications out-of-the-box.

Ataya , the leader of unified connectivity for Industry 4.0 and beyond, and MosoLabs announced a partnership to build indoor and outdoor Chorus-powered access points ideal for small to medium-sized installations such outdoor parking lots, gas stations, outdoor retail kiosks, smart agriculture farms and more. With a hybrid 5G core deployment split between the access point and cloud, the solution simplifies deployment with zero touch "plug-n-play" provisioning, low latency, and seamless integration with a sophisticated, cloud-managed platform. All that's needed on site is a single Chorus access point to get started.

MosoLabs and Ecrio, a leader in mission critical communications and messaging for private cellular networks, announced a partnership to bring unified critical communications and data collection for warehousing and other industrial verticals for human-human and human-machine communications for everything from perimeter surveillance and worker safety, to AGVs and IoT sensors. With the integrated Ecrio software platform and mobile application, MosoLabs customers will enjoy reliable communications within facilities of any size and industry using private 5G.

TorkHub, the leader in connecting motorsports, and MosoLabs have partnered to deliver a private 5G network to the international Formula Drift series. The 5G network enabled seamless, low latency, high-upstream capacity communication for in-car telemetry and live video streaming to drive unique fan experiences both at the event and at home via second-screen fan apps. The system is expected to transform motorsports and fan experiences, as well as revolutionize network connectivity for mobile sporting events.

"MosoLabs is at the forefront of private 5G RAN with Qualcomm-based 3GPP release 16 small cells to power new and existing low latency, high bandwidth use cases," said Stephen Leotis, president of MosoLabs. "In addition, we are committed to growing a network and application partner ecosystem with companies like Ataya and Ecrio. Our integrated solutions help customers quickly realize the power of private 5G and its ability to deliver immediate value and ROI for enterprises across industry verticals."

MosoLabs' portfolio of solutions and use case examples with partners can be seen at Connect (X) in booth 746, May 15-16 in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center.

