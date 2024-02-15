MosoLabs Simplifies 5G Private Networks with First 5G RedCap Adapter; Certified Integrated Domain Proxy

First 5G RedCap mobile adapter for private networks

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MosoLabs, a global company building solutions for LTE and 5G private and neutral host networks, today introduced Moso Connect 5G, the first 5G RedCap adapter for private networks, and Moso Control Domain Proxy, adding to its portfolio of products to simplify private network deployments. Both new products complement the comprehensive MosoLabs portfolio and will be highlighted at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, February 26-29 in Hall 6 Stand 6D48.

Moso Connect 5G with RedCap

The new Moso Connect 5G RedCap adapter expands the 5G device ecosystem to accelerate adoption of 5G private networks and enable digital transformation for industry verticals. Moso Connect 5G allows any Ethernet or serial capable device to connect to a private 5G network – eliminating the need for expensive, inflexible wired runs to each device.

5G RedCap delivers the right balance of performance while reducing device complexity and cost to drive more use cases for 5G private networks including industrial IoT, AI-powered video surveillance, and AGVs. MosoLabs enables full end-to-end 5G RedCap with the new Moso Connect 5G adapter and Moso Canopy 5G radios, which now supports 5G RedCap features.

The new CBRS domain proxy feature for the Moso Control RAN management platform enables users to aggregate and securely manage all SAS (Spectrum Access System) interactions for enhanced zero-touch network provisioning. A CBRS domain proxy can help operators and businesses cost-effectively plan and simulate spectrum allocation before a single radio is even installed, enabling a scalable and efficient installation process for private wireless networks.

"MosoLabs continues to innovate with the introduction of the first end-to-end 5G RedCap private network solution using our new 5G RedCap adapter and a simple software upgrade for our 5G radio portfolio," said Stephen Leotis, president of MosoLabs. "Coupled with MosoLabs' products, our newly announced partners bring trusted expertise for planning, deployment, and operation of turn-key private networks across multiple verticals and industries to build new use cases and deliver real value for customers."

Expanding the ecosystem of partnerships, MosoLabs recently signed agreements with BearCom and Betacom to deliver enterprise 4G and 5G solutions in warehouses, manufacturing facilities, hospitals, offices, and public venues.

"MosoLabs' 5G innovations in the CBRS spectrum provides true forward leaning solutions for BearCom's customers. The ability to leverage 5G private networking across multiple vertical markets is the driver that is needed to accelerate the adoption of the CBRS band and solve real problems for our customers." – Mike Owen, Chief Technology Officer, BearCom.

"Realizing the full potential of private wireless networks requires great technology and a collaborative approach to solving customer problems. MosoLabs brings both to the table. Its family of 4G and 5G products enhances our managed service offerings and we will continue to evolve our roadmap to deliver the reliable and secure connectivity our customers need for their most critical applications." – John Olsen, Chief Operating Officer, Betacom.

All the new products can be seen at MWC 2024 Barcelona in Hall 6 Stand 6D48, shared with Monogoto. In addition, the new Moso Connect 5G and Moso Command, a video analytics and device management platform, will be in Druid's booth Hall 6 Stand 6C40. Other opportunities to see MosoLabs' products in action will be in AWS Village area CC1.

MosoLabs is focused on building world-class 4G and 5G hardware with a unified network management platform and an innovative application software suite for private wireless and neutral hosts networks. Our mission is to simplify the entire private network experience – from planning to deployment to management – and create products to support new use cases. We develop fully integrated products that simplify time-to-market and deployment complexity for global enterprises and managed service providers. Learn more at www.mosolabs.com.

