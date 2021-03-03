Mosquito Hero Powered by Weed Man Launches in North America

TORONTO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful first year operating under its service umbrella, Weed Man – North America's No. 1 lawn care franchise has officially turned its latest expanded service offering into its very own sub-brand. Mosquito Hero, powered by Weed Man, is now available to provide exceptional mosquito control services to families across the United States and Canada.

As its own sub-brand, Mosquito Hero will continue to provide its same, trusted mosquito control services that thousands of U.S. and Canadian families have already experienced and enjoyed. What the launch does do is create greater exposure for the affordable, effective and accessible service – resulting in more brand awareness and consumer credibility.

"When we first introduced our mosquito control service last year, it was met with some confusion from the target customer," said Jennifer Lemcke, CEO of Weed Man. "While we've spent over half a century committed to the health and beautification of residential lawns, that all-encompassing effort is frequently just associated with our extensive lawn care control and perimeter pest services. Our goal with Mosquito Hero was to create a separate brand name for this incredible service to give it the spotlight it deserves, while also furthering our mission of helping homeowners enjoy their yards."

A key emphasis behind Mosquito Hero's service offering is safety. Using the latest technology and the safest, most effective products out there, the sub-brand's proven approach keeps mosquito populations out while inviting homeowners' friends and families in.

Another major focus, as it concerned launching Mosquito Hero as its own sub-brand, were the Weed Man franchisees. Mosquito Hero is powered by Weed Man, and as a result, the sub-brand cannot be purchased on its own. This creates an additional recurring revenue stream for current owners while allowing the emerging sub-brand to grow alongside its experienced parent company.

"Our franchisees are our greatest asset, and our focus was always on how we could enrich that relationship even more with a value add," said Lemcke. "The franchisees have an opportunity to cross market to their existing customer base who already trust Weed Man professionals to service their home needs."

As a result, that goodwill has manifested into over 180 Mosquito Hero addendums signed by Weed Man franchisees representing over 560 territories.

Mosquito Hero was one of many 2020 accomplishments for North America's leading lawn care franchise. Weed Man also grew an impressive 13% year-over-year and achieved a number of internal milestones – like adding sub-franchisors in South Florida and reaching 50 years in business.

For more information on Mosquito Hero and its quality mosquito control service, please visit www.mosquitohero.com . For more information on how to become a Weed Man franchisee, please visit www.weedmanfranchise.com.

ABOUT WEED MAN

Weed Man, North America's fastest-growing franchised lawn care provider, is a network of locally-owned and operated lawn care businesses providing environmentally-responsible fertilization, weed control and integrated pest-management services. Founded in 1970, Weed Man's promise has always been the same: treat every lawn as if it was its own and provide customers with honest and open communication. Since the brand began franchising in 1976, Weed Man now supports franchisees in more than 680 territories across North America. For more information, visit www.weedmanusa.com

