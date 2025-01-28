Mosquito Joe, a Neighborly company, Earns EPA's PESP Gold Level Designation

Recognized for Commitment to Sustainable Pest Control

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program's (PESP) Gold Level designation. This prestigious recognition highlights Mosquito Joe's commitment to adopting sustainable pest management practices, including outside pest management services, that reduce pesticide risk to human health and the environment.

PESP is a voluntary program that encourages companies to minimize the risks from pesticide use while implementing innovative technologies and practices. The Gold Level designation is awarded to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to reducing pesticide risks, setting them apart as models for other PESP members.

As a Gold Level PESP Member, Mosquito Joe has taken significant steps to promote Integrated Pest Management (IPM) services. IPM is an effective and environmentally sensitive approach to pest management that relies on a combination of common-sense practices and sustainable pest control methods. Mosquito Joe protects the home and property from the outside, reducing pesticide risk inside.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the EPA's PESP Gold Level designation," said Lou Schager, president of Mosquito Joe, a Neighborly company. "This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of our customers and communities by utilizing environmentally responsible practices. Through our partnership with the EPA, we aim to set a new standard in pest control that protects both people and the environment."

Founded in 2010, Mosquito Joe has more than 400 locations across the U.S. and is a leader in enhancing pollinator protection through its work with the EPA and Mosquito Joe's Pollinator Protection Management Program.

Mosquito Joe remains committed to protecting pollinators and promoting a balanced ecosystem while safeguarding outdoor spaces with Mojo Home Pest Defense from pests like mosquitoes, ticks, ants, cockroaches and mice. The franchise looks forward to continuing its efforts to deliver pest control solutions that prioritize both home comfort and environmental responsibility.

For more information about Mosquito Joe and its commitment to sustainable pest control, visit mosquitojoe.com/pespgold.

About Mosquito Joe:

Dedicated to making outside fun again by eliminating mosquitoes, ticks, and exterior pests from customer's yards and preventing them from invading inside their homes, Mosquito Joe, a Neighborly company, is a leader in the outdoor pest control industry. The brand was founded in 2010 and has since expanded to more than 430 locations throughout the U.S. Acquired in 2018, Mosquito Joe is part of Neighborly, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises in six countries that have collectively served 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers with local service providers who meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. For more information about Mosquito Joe, visit www.MosquitoJoe.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly, click here.

The Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program (PESP) is a voluntary program that forms partnerships with pesticide users to reduce the potential health and environmental risks associated with pesticide use.

By joining, organizations pledge that environmental stewardship is an integral part of pest control, and they commit to working toward pesticide practices that reduce risk to humans and the environment. Members take a strategic approach to risk reduction and undertake specific, measurable activities toward achieving their risk reduction goals.

