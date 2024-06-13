Mosquito Joe® Leads National Effort Against Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Leading Pest Control Company's Annual Campaign Timed for National Mosquito Control Awareness Week Urges Prevention

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the American Mosquito Control Association's National Mosquito Control Awareness Week from June 16-22, Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, is leading initiatives to educate the public on the significance of mosquito control continues its annual Beat the Bloodsuckers® campaign. This week highlights the importance of safeguarding homes and communities from these blood-sucking pests, which are more than just nuisances—they are vectors of severe diseases. The Beat the Bloodsuckers campaign is a charitable initiative aimed at mitigating the global impact of mosquito-borne illnesses by supporting vulnerable populations.

Marking its 12th year, Mosquito Joe's campaign focuses on raising awareness and providing tangible support to communities impacted by mosquito-borne illnesses worldwide. Participating franchise locations nationwide are engaging in two primary initiatives:

United to Beat Malaria Partnership : Participating franchise owners will donate up to $10 for every new customer serviced from April 25 – June 25 to the United Nations Foundation's United to Beat Malaria campaign. This donation will supply life-saving mosquito nets, diagnosis and Malaria treatment, preventative medication, and indoor residual spraying to vulnerable families in Africa , Latin America , and the Caribbean , where malaria remains a leading cause of death among children under five years old, according to the World Health Organization.

Local Blood Bank Support: Participating franchise owners will donate 10 percent of new customer sales during the campaign week to local blood banks. This effort emphasizes the critical role of blood donation and supports the vital services provided by these organizations.

"Our Beat the Bloodsuckers campaign has been a cornerstone of Mosquito Joe's mission for more than a decade, reflecting our dedication to supporting communities locally and globally while allowing individuals to make an impact in the fight against these dangerous pests," said Lou Schager, President of Mosquito Joe. "Through National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, our commitment to educating the public while promoting actions that help protect against mosquito-borne illnesses is heightened. As global temperatures continue to rise, leading to an increase in mosquito populations and the associated health risks, it is more critical than ever to promote the essential steps we must take to protect our loved ones and homes from these pests."

In the United States, the West Nile virus is the most prevalent mosquito-borne illness, with increasing cases of Dengue Fever also posing significant concerns. During National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, Mosquito Joe strives to help homeowners combat these dangers, offering the following essential tips to minimize mosquito populations and protect their families:

Eliminate Standing Water: Regularly empty containers like flower pots, watering cans, and buckets, which can become mosquito breeding grounds. Store outdoor items that collect rainwater in covered areas or position them upside-down. Use Outdoor Fans: Mosquitoes struggle to fly in windy conditions. Setting up outdoor fans can create a breeze that deters these pests from infesting your space. Maintain Your Yard and Pools: Keep your lawn mowed and debris-free, as tall grass and leaf piles can harbor mosquitos. Ensure swimming pools are clean, well-circulated, and covered when not in use. Install Screens for Your Windows and Doors: Fit screens on all open windows and doors to prevent mosquitos from entering your home. Use Effective Repellents: Apply mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or other EPA-approved ingredients. Protect infants and young children with mosquito netting or screens. Wear Protective Clothing Outside: Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks during evening hours. Light-colored, loose-fitting clothing is advisable for comfort and visibility. Seek Professional Assistance: Consider hiring a professional pest control service like Mosquito Joe for mosquito issues. The brand was awarded the Silver Tier by the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program (PESP) for its commitment to providing environmentally low-risk pest management control that's both safe and effective in eliminating mosquitoes from homes.

To learn more about getting involved with Mosquito Joe's Beat the Bloodsuckers campaign or making a charitable donation, visit Mosquito Joe Giving Back.

About Mosquito Joe®:

Dedicated to making outside fun again by eliminating mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas from customer's yards, Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, is a leader in the outdoor pest control industry. The brand was founded in 2010 and has since expanded to more than 400 locations throughout the U.S. Acquired in 2018, Mosquito Joe® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises collectively serving 14 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, Neighborly connects consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. For more information about Mosquito Joe®, visit www.MosquitoJoe.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

