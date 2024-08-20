Mosquito Joe Provides Expert Tips to Protect Communities on World Mosquito Day

Leading Pest Control Company Educates Homeowners on Mosquito Prevention Amid Changing Climate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Mosquito Day, Mosquito Joe® , a Neighborly® company, is raising awareness about the increased mosquito activity this season and the impact of recent severe weather and climate change on mosquito populations across the country. The leading outdoor pest control provider is committed to educating homeowners on effective strategies to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.

As global temperatures rise and climate change accelerates, mosquito populations are expanding, leading to heightened risks of mosquito-borne illnesses. For example, this year has seen a significant uptick in dengue fever cases, even within the United States. Warmer temperatures have lengthened mosquito lifecycles and broadened their habitats, facilitating the spread of these diseases. Additionally, climate-induced droughts have prompted water storage, while increased hurricane and flood activity has created ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, exacerbating the issue.

To combat this growing threat, Mosquito Joe emphasizes the importance of educating homeowners and encouraging them to take proactive steps against outdoor pests like mosquitoes and the diseases they carry.

Common Mosquito Attractors and How to Protect Your Family:

Standing Water: The primary attractor of mosquitoes in a yard is standing water, which serves as a breeding ground. Mosquitoes lay eggs in still water, so it's essential to regularly check common areas like kiddie pools, gutters, pet bowls, gardening tools, and tarps.

Vegetation and Scents: Overgrown trees, brush, weeds, tall grass, and sweet-smelling flowers can also attract mosquitoes. Even soaps, perfumes, and certain colors, such as black, red, orange, and cyan blue, can lure mosquitoes.

Heat Sources: Mosquitoes are drawn to heat, including from grills and other outdoor appliances.

Effective Mosquito Control Measures:

Professional Pest Control: The most effective way to reduce mosquito populations in your yard is by hiring a professional mosquito control service.

DIY Precautions: Homeowners can also take steps like using mosquito repellents—whether store-bought or DIY mixtures of coconut oil, distilled water, and eucalyptus oil. Regularly tip and toss standing water, keep lawns well-manicured, and promptly remove debris and trash. When choosing clothing, opt for light colors and cover as much skin as possible. For outdoor events, using fans to keep air circulating can deter mosquitoes, and consider moving exercise routines indoors during peak mosquito activity times.

"Our mission is to protect our communities by spreading knowledge about mosquitoes, the threats their diseases pose, and how to minimize those risks," said David Price, Entomologist and Technical Director for Mosquito Joe, a Neighborly company. "World Mosquito Day reminds us of the importance of taking action against mosquitoes and helping to prevent the spread of their diseases. We take pride in making a difference and helping our communities feel safer."

Mosquito Joe is a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program (PESP), having earned the Silver Tier for its commitment to promoting public health through responsible pest control practices.

Mosquito Joe's certified technicians are trained under the Mosquito Joe Pollinator Protection Management Program, which focuses on familiarizing themselves with customer properties, following professional application procedures, and using environmentally responsible products. Their services adhere to state guidelines and emphasize integrated pest management (IPM), education, pollinator protection, and environmental stewardship.

About Mosquito Joe Dedicated to making outside fun again by eliminating mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas from customers' yards, Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, is a leader in the outdoor pest control industry. The brand was founded in 2010 and has since expanded to more than 400 locations throughout the U.S. Acquired in 2018, Mosquito Joe® is part of Neighborly, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, Neighborly connects consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. For more information about Mosquito Joe, visit www.mosquitojoe.com . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

