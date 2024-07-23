Mosquito Joe® Shares Vital Tips to Safeguard Against Mosquitoes as Dengue Cases Rise in U.S.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, urges homeowners to take immediate action against mosquitoes following the public health alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), confirming the presence of dengue cases across America. As dengue fever cases continue to rise across the United States, health officials are sounding the alarm about the increasing threat posed by this mosquito-borne disease. According to the CDC, 44 states plus the District of Columbia have reported at least one case of dengue fever this year.

Dengue fever is a serious and potentially fatal disease primarily transmitted by mosquitoes of the species Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. These mosquitoes are known for their distinctive black and white markings and are often referred to as the yellow fever mosquito and the Asian tiger mosquito, respectively. The disease is now emerging in the U.S. due to an increase in travel activity, along with the ongoing rise in global temperatures. The combination of these conditions allows the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus to thrive.

The CDC's data reveals a concerning trend nationally. Florida leads with more than 200 confirmed cases, followed by New York with almost 150 and Massachusetts with more than 50. In total, at least 2,391 cases have been confirmed nationwide.

David Price, A.C.E., Urban Entomologist at Mosquito Joe, underscores the importance of vigilance and proactive measures. "The surge in dengue fever cases clearly indicates that we need to enhance our mosquito control efforts and public awareness campaigns. At Mosquito Joe, we are committed to protecting communities through effective mosquito control solutions and educating the public on prevention strategies," says Price.

Dengue fever, caused by the dengue virus and transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, can present a range of symptoms from mild to severe. The CDC advises healthcare providers to be aware of the symptoms, inquire about recent travel history, and consider ordering dengue tests when appropriate. Symptoms to watch for include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding (such as nose or gum bleed).

It is crucial to prevent mosquito bites to mitigate the risk of dengue fever. Recommendations include using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, and ensuring homes and surroundings are free from standing water where mosquitoes can breed. Community involvement is also vital in reducing the mosquito population.

"Public participation is key to controlling the spread of dengue fever. Simple actions like eliminating standing water and using mosquito repellent can have a significant impact," Price adds. "July represents the heart of summer activities with many people spending hours outdoors."

Mosquito Joe provides the following tips to stay safe from these blood-sucking insects and the potential diseases they carry:

Use Mosquito Repellent: When outdoors, apply an effective mosquito repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or other EPA-approved ingredients. Remember to reapply as needed.

When outdoors, apply an effective mosquito repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or other EPA-approved ingredients. Remember to reapply as needed. Wear Protective Clothing: Mosquito activity peaks in the evening, so wear long sleeves, pants, and socks when outdoors to protect exposed skin. Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing for comfort and better visibility.

Mosquito activity peaks in the evening, so wear long sleeves, pants, and socks when outdoors to protect exposed skin. Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing for comfort and better visibility. Maintain Your Yard and Pools: Summer activities bring plenty of pool parties; the cleaner the pool is, the more fun for everyone! Keep swimming pools clean, properly circulated, and filtered throughout the season. Use a pool cover when not in use to prevent mosquitoes. For the yard, regularly mow the lawn to avoid tall grass, a resting area for mosquitoes. Remove or empty containers like flowerpots, watering cans, and buckets that hold standing water, as they can be breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Summer activities bring plenty of pool parties; the cleaner the pool is, the more fun for everyone! Keep swimming pools clean, properly circulated, and filtered throughout the season. Use a pool cover when not in use to prevent mosquitoes. For the yard, regularly mow the lawn to avoid tall grass, a resting area for mosquitoes. Remove or empty containers like flowerpots, watering cans, and buckets that hold standing water, as they can be breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Use Outdoor Fans: Mosquitoes do not like excessive air movement, so setting up an outdoor fan around any picnics or gatherings can create a breeze that makes it difficult for them to fly and infest the area.

Mosquitoes do not like excessive air movement, so setting up an outdoor fan around any picnics or gatherings can create a breeze that makes it difficult for them to fly and infest the area. Keep Doors and Windows Screened: Make sure that any open windows or doors are equipped with intact screens, free from holes or gaps, to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Make sure that any open windows or doors are equipped with intact screens, free from holes or gaps, to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. Call in the Professionals: If you're worried about a mosquito infestation ruining your outdoor plans, consider hiring a professional pest control company, like Mosquito Joe, to eliminate the bugs from the yard.

Mosquito Joe is dedicated to helping homeowners protect themselves from mosquito dangers and associated health risks. Franchise locations across the U.S. offer professional services that provide reliable and effective mosquito control solutions. Mosquito Joe's certified technicians are trained in the Mosquito Joe Pollinator Protection Management Program, which focuses on deep familiarity with each customer's property, professional application procedures, and the use of appropriate products. They are also trained and certified to meet state guidelines. Since 2022, the brand was awarded the Silver Tier by the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program (PESP) for its work emphasizing integrated pest management (IPM), education, pollinator protection, and environmental stewardship.

For more information about Mosquito Joe and mosquito preventive measures, visit mosquitojoe.com/denguefever.

About Mosquito Joe®:

Dedicated to making outside fun again by eliminating mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas from customer's yards, Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, is a leader in the outdoor pest control industry. The brand was founded in 2010 and has since expanded to more than 400 locations throughout the U.S. Acquired in 2018, Mosquito Joe® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises collectively serving 14 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, Neighborly connects consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. For more information about Mosquito Joe®, visit www.MosquitoJoe.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

Media Contact: Taylor Saltijeral, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300, [email protected]

SOURCE Mosquito Joe