Mosquito Joe® Urges Early Action for Mosquito Control and Prevention this Season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, is taking the lead this season in early mosquito control and prevention, urging homeowners to take action against mosquitoes and ticks. With warmer winters in some regions across the country, peak mosquito season is fast approaching, and many areas will have a larger presence of bugs this year due to the accumulation of moisture and snow.

Mosquitoes and ticks are more than just a nuisance during camping and picnic season, as they also pose a serious threat to people's health by spreading diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified certain species of these insects as common carriers of vector-borne diseases, which are transmitted from one animal or person to another.

"We need to be prepared for a heavy mosquito season ahead. Mosquitoes are coming out during warm spells and going back into hiding during cold snaps, so it's important to be ready when the temperatures become favorable again," said David Price, Associate Certified Entomologist for Mosquito Joe, a Neighborly company. "With the recent moisture and snow accumulation, homeowners should take early action and protect themselves against the potential health risks posed by these pests."

Below are five simple, effective tips homeowners can take to prevent mosquitoes and ticks this season:

Eliminate Standing Water Around the Home: This is essential to interrupt the mosquito life cycle. Removing standing water reduces the number of biting adults significantly, as they require standing water to lay eggs. Keep the Yard Clean: Mosquitoes and ticks love to hide in tall grass, weeds, and piles of leaves. Regularly mowing the lawn, trimming shrubs, and raking leaves will make it less attractive to these pests. Use Mosquito Repellent: When spending time outside, be sure to apply an effective mosquito repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, or other EPA-approved ingredients. Don't forget to reapply as needed. Wear Protective Clothing: Long sleeves, pants, and socks can help reduce your exposure to mosquito and tick bites. Choose light-colored, loose-fitting clothing to stay cool and make it easier to spot any crawling insects. Call in the Professionals: If dealing with a severe mosquito or tick problem or want to control mosquitoes and ticks on your property, contact a reputable pest control company right away. They have the expertise and equipment to eliminate these pests safely and effectively from your property.

With warming global temperatures, mosquito populations are expanding and exposing more communities to the risk of vector-borne diseases. In 2021, more than 627,000 people died of malaria, a disease primarily spread by mosquitoes. In the US, the West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease followed by rising cases of dengue, chikungunya, and Zika virus. Ticks are also a threatening vector, with roughly 20,000 to 30,000 people contracting Lyme disease per year in the US.

Mosquito Joe is dedicated to helping homeowners protect themselves from the dangers of mosquitoes and ticks. Franchise locations across the US offer professional services that provide reliable and effective solutions for mosquito and tick control. Mosquito Joe's certified technicians are trained in the Mosquito Joe Pollinator Protection Management Program, which incorporates three key focus areas: deep familiarity with each customer's property, professional application procedures, and the type of products used. They are also trained and certified to meet state guidelines.

Last year, the brand was awarded the Silver Tier by the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program (PESP) for its work on emphasizing integrated pest management (IPM), education, pollinator protection, and stewardship of the environment.

