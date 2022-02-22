Mosquito Repellent Market - 58% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Self -Applicable Product Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Mosquito Repellent Market: Increase in the number of awareness campaigns by government organizations and vendors to drive growth

The increasing number of mosquito-borne diseases is one of the significant factors driving mosquito repellent market growth.

The awareness of the consequences of harmful mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, filariasis, West Nile Virus (WNV), chikungunya, and yellow fever is increasing worldwide. This factor, coupled with the rising instances of these diseases, will drive the growth of the market over the next five years.

The increase in mosquito-borne diseases is enabling the vendors to introduce mosquito repellents and care products.

With increasing occurrences of such diseases, mosquito repellents and care products, in the form of lotions, sprays, coils, repellent paints, and repellent pills, are increasingly being introduced in the market.

Mosquito Repellent Market: Increasing demand from developing countries to be a major trend

The increasing demand from developing countries will fuel the growth of the mosquito repellent market size.

The increase in demand from emerging countries, such as India , Ghana , Pakistan , Uganda , Nigeria , and Sri Lanka , is accelerating the growth of the global mosquito repellents and care market.

, , , , , and , is accelerating the growth of the global mosquito repellents and care market. Several factors, such as the rising health consciousness about the health hazards caused by household insects and the increasing awareness among consumers of mosquito-borne diseases in rural areas of developing countries, are increasing the demand for mosquito repellents and care products.

Many government organizations are also taking initiatives to spread awareness of mosquito-borne diseases.

Vendors are focusing on launching herbal and organic mosquito repellent products in developing countries.

Mosquito Repellent Market: Increased resistance in mosquitoes to hamper the growth

The factors such as increased resistance in mosquitoes will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Mosquito Repellent Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the mosquito repellent market by Product (Self-applicable and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Self-applicable products include repellant bands, repellant patches, repellant creams, lotions, bite creams, and repellant sprays/roll-ons. Mosquito repellent bands are mostly used outdoors and are targeted at children. Mosquito repellent patches are also available in the market, which can be used both indoors and outdoors.

