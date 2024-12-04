Mosquito Repellent Market to grow by USD 4.16 Billion (2024-2028) awareness campaigns drive growth, Report with AI-powered market evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global mosquito repellent market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.16 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.4% during the forecast period. Increase in number of awareness campaigns by government organizations and vendors is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for natural organic repellents. However, competition from professional household insecticide services poses a challenge. Key market players include Baldha Industries Pvt. Ltd., Coghlans Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Goodluck Syndicate, Healthium Medtech Pvt. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Juno Laboratories Pty Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Kalpana Naturals, Maruti Plastorub Industries, Mosfly International Sdn Bhd, Murphys Naturals Inc., Pascoes Pty Ltd., PT. SINAR ANTJOL, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sarex, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global mosquito repellent market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Mosquito Repellent Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4156.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.61 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key countries China, Germany, US, India, and UK Key companies profiled Baldha Industries Pvt. Ltd., Coghlans Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Goodluck Syndicate, Healthium Medtech Pvt. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Juno Laboratories Pty Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Kalpana Naturals, Maruti Plastorub Industries, Mosfly International Sdn Bhd, Murphys Naturals Inc., Pascoes Pty Ltd., PT. SINAR ANTJOL, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sarex, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Market Driver

The mosquito repellent market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing threat of mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue, Zika, and Yellow fever in both urban and rural areas. The proliferation of mosquito populations is influenced by environmental conditions, including humid climate and heavy rains. Key players in the market include PelGar International, AoGrand Group, Enesis Group, and Herbal Strategi. Pest control services are also expanding their offerings to include mosquito control, recognizing the need for effective solutions in the face of urbanization and the movement of people. The production and distribution of mosquito repellents are increasing in areas with high mosquito activity, such as Berkshire and Buckinghamshire in the UK, and Dusseldorf in Germany. Consumers are seeking quality products to protect against these deadly diseases, leading to a wide variety of mosquito repellent types, including coils, sprays, creams and oils, and plant-based repellents. However, concerns over the adverse effects of chemical repellents have led to the development of alternative solutions. The home care industry is also responding to the growing demand for mosquito repellents, with consumer lifestyles driving the trend towards online shopping for non-essential items. The market is expected to continue growing as the threat of mosquito-borne diseases persists, particularly in semi-urban and rural places where abiotic factors and climate change can contribute to insect growth and reproduction. Additionally, the market is also witnessing the emergence of new technologies such as smart filtration systems and nanofiber filtration to improve product efficiency and workplace safety. The market is expected to face challenges from regulatory bodies and environmental concerns, particularly with regards to the use of chemicals and greenhouse gases in production and the disposal of plastic containers and cartridges. In summary, the mosquito repellent market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing threat of mosquito-borne diseases, particularly in urban and rural areas. Key players are expanding their offerings to meet consumer demand for effective and safe solutions, while new technologies are being developed to improve product efficiency and reduce environmental impact. However, regulatory and environmental challenges remain, and companies must continue to innovate to meet these challenges and stay competitive in the market.

The mosquito repellent market is experiencing a notable trend towards organic and natural products. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the potential health risks associated with synthetic repellents, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children and pregnant women. In response, vendors are introducing mosquito repellents formulated with natural ingredients. This shift in consumer preferences is expected to significantly boost market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for organic and natural mosquito repellents is a key market driver.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The mosquito repellent market faces significant challenges in both urban and rural areas due to the proliferation of mosquitoes in various environmental conditions. Mosquitoes carry deadly diseases such as Dengue, Zika, and Yellow fever, which pose health risks to consumers. Urbanization and construction of buildings and apartments contribute to the growth of mosquito populations, especially in semi-urban and rural places. PelGar International, AoGrand Group, Enesis Group, Herbal Strategi, and pest control services are key players in the market. However, the movement of people and undisturbed conditions facilitate mosquito breeding, leading to an increase in mosquito-borne diseases. Cockroach infestation and rodent activities can also contribute to mosquito breeding. Hand sanitizers, Red Cross Society, and personal protective equipment are essential in preventing the spread of diseases. However, the production and use of pesticides, such as Cyfluthrin, Permethrin, and Pyrethroids, can have adverse effects on consumers and the environment. The market offers a wide variety of products, including sprays, vaporizers, and plant-based repellents. Malaria cases and deaths continue to be a concern, especially in areas with heavy rains and humid climates. Consumers prioritize quality products and are increasingly turning to online shopping for convenience. Climate change and weather conditions also impact mosquito reproduction and mortality rates. Companies must address environmental concerns, such as emission levels and microchips, semiconductors, and recycling, to ensure sustainable business practices. The market also faces challenges related to workplace safety, respiratory ailments, and health consciousness.

The mosquito repellent market has faced challenges due to the rise of professional household insecticide services. These services offer effective and long-lasting solutions against household insects, including mosquitoes, although they come with a higher price tag and are not ideal for regular maintenance. Allergic reactions to insecticide fumes are a concern for some consumers, but professional services use non-irritating, odorless, residue-free, and safe products, even in kitchen spaces. Despite these advantages, the growth of the mosquito repellent market has been hindered by the increasing popularity of professional insecticide services.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This mosquito repellent market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Self-applicable

2.2 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- In the global mosquito repellent market, offline distribution channels held the largest share in 2023. Consumers prefer this mode of distribution due to its tangible experience and easy access to a wide range of products. Major offline channels include specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, and drug stores. The increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets, driven by population growth, is a significant trend in the market. Consumers increasingly prefer these retail formats for mosquito repellent purchases due to the ability to read product labels, immediate access, and expert advice. Major retailers, such as Walmart Inc., Target Brands, Inc., and Tesco Plc, have dedicated spaces for mosquito repellent products. The expansion of these retailers and the rise in the number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and drug stores contribute to the growth of the mosquito repellent market through these channels.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The mosquito repellent market encompasses a wide range of products designed to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes in both urban and rural areas. Mosquitoes, known carriers of deadly diseases such as Dengue, Zika, and Yellow fever, thrive in humid climates and are particularly active in environmental conditions conducive to their population growth. Rapid urbanization and construction contribute to the increase in mosquito breeding sites, making mosquito repellents essential. The market includes various types of repellents such as bags, cartridges, drums, and water treatment solutions. The production process involves greenhouse gases emission from chemical processing, drug manufacturing, and environmental remediation. Process efficiency and workplace safety are crucial considerations in the market to ensure the production of effective and safe mosquito repellents.

Market Research Overview

The mosquito repellent market encompasses urban and rural areas, with environmental conditions playing a significant role in mosquito breeding and the proliferation of deadly diseases such as Dengue, Zika, Yellow fever, and malaria. Mosquitoes thrive in undisturbed conditions, particularly in areas of heavy rain and humid climates, leading to an increase in mosquito populations and malaria cases. The movement of people and construction of buildings in semi-urban and rural places further contributes to the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. The market for mosquito repellents includes a wide variety of products such as coils, sprays, creams and oils, and plant-based repellents. Consumers are increasingly conscious of health problems associated with mosquito-borne diseases and are buying quality products from brand owners. Online shopping and non-essential items have also become popular in the home care industry, driving business expansion. However, the use of mosquito repellents comes with its own set of health concerns, including skin reactions, rashes, swelling, itching, and eye irritation from chemicals. Adverse effects from chemicals such as cyfluthrin, permethrin, pyrethroids, picaridin, and citronella have been reported. The market also includes pest control services, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and personal protective equipment from companies like PelGar International, AoGrand Group, Enesis Group, and Herbal Strategi. The Red Cross Society and various community organizations also play a role in disease prevention and control. The production and bottling of mosquito repellents involve chemical processing, drug manufacturing, and environmental remediation. Process efficiency, workplace safety, and health consciousness are key concerns for consumers and manufacturers alike. The market for mosquito repellents is not limited to mosquitoes, as cockroach infestation and rodent activities also contribute to the need for effective pest control solutions. The use of hand disinfectants, water treatment, and various filter systems are also important in preventing the spread of diseases. The market for mosquito repellents is influenced by various abiotic factors, including climate change, weather, and physiology, which can impact mosquito reproduction and mortality rates. The use of mosquito repellents is essential in preventing the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, which can lead to significant health problems and even deaths. The market for mosquito repellents is also impacted by the production and use of greenhouse gases and other pollutants, which can contribute to the degradation of the atmosphere and the environment. The use of microchips, semiconductors, and recycling are important in reducing the environmental impact of mosquito repellent production and use. The market for mosquito repellents is also influenced by various other industries, including the automotive industry, which contributes to the production of dust, dirt, contaminants, and particulate matter, which can impact air quality and contribute to respiratory ailments. The use of nanofiber filtration, smart filtration systems, and the Internet of Things are important in reducing the impact of these pollutants on health and the environment. In conclusion, the mosquito repellent market plays a crucial role in preventing the spread of mosquito-borne diseases and ensuring public health and safety. However, it is essential to consider the potential health concerns and environmental impact of mosquito repellents and take steps to mitigate these risks through the use of quality products, effective production processes, and responsible disposal practices.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Self-applicable



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio