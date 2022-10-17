Mosquito Repellents and Care Market to grow by USD 3.55 Bn by 2026, Increase in the number of awareness campaigns by government organizations and vendors to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the mosquito repellents and care market size is expected to reach a value of USD 3.55 bn during 2021-2026? The increase in the number of awareness campaigns by government organizations and vendors, the increasing number of mosquito-borne diseases, and the increasing demand from developing countries will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mosquito Repellents and Care Market 2022-2026

However, competition from professional household insecticide services is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this mosquito repellents and care market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Request Free Sample Report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Corp., BASF SE, Coghlans Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, Global Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Goodluck Syndicate, Herbal Strategi Homecare Pvt. Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Murphys Naturals Inc., Natura and Co. Holding S.A., Pact Group Holdings, PIC Corp., Quantum Health, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Vertellus Holdings LLC are some of the major market participants. Buy Sample Report.

Mosquito Repellents and Care Market Segmentation

Product

Self-applicable



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Mosquito Repellents and Care Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The mosquito repellents and care market report covers the following areas:

Mosquito Repellents and Care Market Size

Mosquito Repellents and Care Market Trends

Mosquito Repellents and Care Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for organic repellents as one of the prime reasons driving the Mosquito Repellents and Care Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Mosquito Repellents and Care Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist mosquito repellents and care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mosquito repellents and care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mosquito repellents and care market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mosquito repellents and care market vendors

Mosquito Repellents And Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.58 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries China, India, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Corp., BASF SE, Coghlans Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, Global Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd., Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Goodluck Syndicate, Herbal Strategi Homecare Pvt. Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Murphys Naturals Inc., Natura and Co. Holding S.A., Pact Group Holdings, PIC Corp., Quantum Health, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Vertellus Holdings LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

