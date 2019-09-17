Mosquito Shield at The Franchise Show 2019 in Fort Lauderdale

Michael Moorhouse, VP of Franchise Development states, "We're excited and ready to grow the Fort Lauderdale market as similar regions have proven successful with our franchise system." The greater Fort Lauderdale market continues to grow as does the mosquito population year after year. "We see great opportunity to be successful in servicing the area allowing home owners to rid themselves of the annoyance of mosquitoes and ticks in their backyards", says Moorhouse.

Mosquito Shield continues to lead the category in mosquito control through superior product and service operations. Mosquito Shield offers mosquito control and tick control services throughout the country, delivering effective solutions, professional service, and guaranteed results to a rapidly growing base of satisfied customers.

Mosquito Shield was named the "Fastest Growing Franchise" in 2019 by Franchise Gator as well as Entrepreneur's Top New Franchises. The list recognizes the top 100 companies that have been franchising for five years or less, based on data submitted for Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking.

The company also earned Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction awards from Franchise Business Review in 2015 and 2016 and earned above standard marks for overall satisfaction, as seen below.

For more information on participating in a Mosquito Shield franchise, visit www.moshieldfranchise.com or email Michael Moorhouse at Michael@moshield.com.

SOURCE Mosquito Shield Franchise Corporation

