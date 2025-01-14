Mosquito Shield named #1 pest control franchise by Entrepreneur's highly competitive Franchise 500® for three years running

Entrepreneur Magazine recognizes the residential mosquito and tick control service as an industry leader for opportunity, growth, financial performance and brand power

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Shield, the trusted provider of effective residential mosquito, tick and perimeter pest control service, ranks #1 in the pest control industry for three consecutive years on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the leading and most comprehensive authority on franchise ranking. Mosquito Shield ranked #136 overall and is one of three Five Star brands to make the esteemed list.

Mosquito Shield ranks #1 in the pest control industry for three consecutive years on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®.

"Ranking #1 on the Franchise 500® for three years in a row is a testament of the effort everyone on our team puts in on a daily basis," said Michael Moorhouse, president of Mosquito Shield. "We see consistent growth year after year because our team gives franchise owners the tools they need to excel. From innovative training to templated solutions for strategic growth, our home team lays the foundation for franchise owners to hit the ground running."

For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchise owners.

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

"Receiving recognition as the best franchise in your industry by Entrepreneur three years running is a feat that most franchise platforms dream of," said Colt Florence, senior vice president of franchise development for Five Star Franchising. "The Mosquito Shield team goes above and beyond to ensure our franchise owners have the support necessary for growth. We anticipate continued success from the brand and look forward to empowering expansion for its current and future franchise owners."

Mosquito Shield achieves outstanding pest control results by utilizing a proprietary blend of natural oils and select control products and a responsive spraying schedule based on real-time pest population analysis and weather conditions.

For more information about Mosquito Shield, visit moshield.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit moshield.fivestarfranchising.com.

To view the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14th.

About Mosquito Shield

Mosquito Shield is America's trusted provider of effective residential mosquito, tick and perimeter pest control service. Combining an innovative proprietary blend of natural oils and select control products with a responsive spraying schedule designed around real-time pest population analysis and weather conditions, Mosquito Shield delivers the best results in the industry to help customers in over 375 territories enjoy their outdoor spaces. Mosquito Shield, part of the Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands, was ranked the top pest control franchise in the U.S. by Entrepreneur in 2023, 2024 and 2025. For more information about Mosquito Shield, visit moshield.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, visit moshield.fivestarfranchising.com.

