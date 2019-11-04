Mosquito Shield to Present at The Franchise Show 2019 in Dallas

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Shield Franchise Corporation, the original and most successful mosquito control franchise, will be participating at this year's "The Franchise Show" in Dallas, Texas on November 8-9, 2019 at the Dallas Market Hall, booth 215.

Michael Moorhouse, VP of Franchise Development states, "Texas summers are long and hot. Our service will allow Texans to truly enjoy the summer for as long as it lasts without the annoyance of mosquitoes. We see great opportunity to be successful in servicing the area."

Mosquito Shield continues to lead the category in mosquito control through superior product and service operations. Mosquito Shield offers mosquito control and tick control services throughout the country, delivering effective solutions, professional service, and guaranteed results to a rapidly growing base of satisfied customers.

Mosquito Shield was named the "Fastest Growing Franchise" in 2019 by Franchise Gator as well as Entrepreneur's Top New Franchises. The list recognizes the top 100 companies that have been franchising for five years or less, based on data submitted for Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking.

The company also earned Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction awards from Franchise Business Review in 2015 and 2016 and earned above industry standard marks for overall franchisee satisfaction.

For more information on participating in a Mosquito Shield franchise, visit www.moshieldfranchise.com or email Michael Moorhouse at Michael@moshield.com.

SOURCE Mosquito Shield Franchise Corp

