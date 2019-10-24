Mosquito Shield to Present at The Franchise Show 2019 in Denver

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Shield Franchise Corporation, the original and most successful mosquito control franchise, will be participating at this year's "The Franchise Show" in Denver, Colorado on October 25-26, 2019 at the Denver Mart, booth 218.

Michael Moorhouse, VP of Franchise Development states, "We're excited and ready to grow the Denver market as similar regions have proven successful with our franchise system. Colorado is an untapped market for us and we're excited to bring this service to the state. We see great opportunity to be successful in servicing the area allowing home owners to rid themselves of the annoyance of mosquitoes and ticks in their backyards," says Moorhouse.

Mosquito Shield continues to lead the category in mosquito control through superior product and service operations. Mosquito Shield offers mosquito control and tick control services throughout the country, delivering effective solutions, professional service, and guaranteed results to a rapidly growing base of satisfied customers.

Mosquito Shield was named the "Fastest Growing Franchise" in 2019 by Franchise Gator as well as Entrepreneur's Top New Franchises. The list recognizes the top 100 companies that have been franchising for five years or less, based on data submitted for Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking.

The company also earned Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction awards from Franchise Business Review in 2015 and 2016 and earned above industry standard marks for overall franchisee satisfaction.

For more information on participating in a Mosquito Shield franchise, visit www.moshieldfranchise.com or email Michael Moorhouse at Michael@moshield.com.

