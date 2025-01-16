Mosquito Squad Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Brand Enhancement, Introduces Mosquito Squad Plus

MACON, Ga., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Squad announced today a name change to Mosquito Squad Plus as part of an official brand enhancement. This change marks the pest control company's 20th anniversary and continued dedication to helping safeguard outdoor and indoor spaces from a wider range of pests beyond mosquitoes.

"The transition to Mosquito Squad Plus helps signify the natural evolution of our brand over the past 20 years as we've expanded to offer a wider range of services and application methods that work in tandem with our patented original Barrier Treatment to provide sustainable protection against an array of pests beyond mosquitoes and ticks," said Jef Flournoy, President of Mosquito Squad Plus. "The 'Plus' in Mosquito Squad Plus underscores our continued commitment to providing homeowners with proactive and prescriptive pest control to help protect what matters most year-round."

The brand's full suite of treatment offerings includes granular treatments, baits, dusts and sprays designed to target over 50 types of pests, including crawling insects like spiders, roaches, ants and flying pests like flies and gnats. Additionally, rodent control and termite treatments are now available at select Mosquito Squad® Plus locations.

The official name change is accompanied by a refreshed logo and website design on www.mosquitosquad.com to better showcase the brand's extensive suite of service offerings.

New Comprehensive Pest Package for Year-Round Protection

Originally launched in early 2024, Mosquito Squad® Plus' Pest Packages cater to the individual needs of homeowners, providing an appropriate treatment solution developed by the brand's highly trained technicians to help combat region-specific pest issues and public health risks. Pest Package offerings include the Squad Home Shield, Squad Fly Control, Squad Invader Guard and Squad Yard Defender, with available Packages varying by location.

As part of the brand's continued expansion, Mosquito Squad® Plus is now launching the Complete Home and Yard Pest Package – a comprehensive treatment promoting year-round pest protection. The new all-in-one package will bundle the Squad Yard Defender™ and Squad Home Shield™ Pest Packages alongside the brand's Barrier Treatment and Rodent Control Treatment to help provide homeowners with peace of mind against their pest issues unique to different times of the year.

Introduction of New Plant-Derived Formula

The official brand enhancement to Mosquito Squad Plus also coincides with the introduction of a new formula: Mosquito Squad® Essential Botanical Insecticide (EBI). Registered in over 30 states, the Mosquito Squad® Plus exclusive EBI formula is made from a blend of plant-derived ingredients like essential oils, offering a natural alternative that helps protect against pests like mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, ants and more, and effectively reduces their presence.

When combined with the brand's cornerstone Barrier Treatment, the EBI formula not only enhances the control of mosquitoes, ticks and other pests, but also helps control and repel a wider range of bugs around your home and yard.

For more information or to find a location near you, visit www.mosquitosquad.com. Available services vary by location.

About Mosquito Squad® Plus

Mosquito Squad® Plus' mission is to be the premier outdoor pest control company in the industry by providing state-of-the-art products and services through its best-in-class technicians and sales teams while bringing awareness to the importance of pest management to help control diseases transmitted by pests. For more information, visit www.mosquitosquad.com and www.authoritybrands.com.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad Plus, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

