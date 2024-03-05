Mosquito Squad Introduces Four New Pest Control Packages Expertly Tailored to Region-Specific Pest Issues

MACON, Ga., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Squad® announced today a line of four new Pest Packages that cater to the individual needs of homeowners plagued by pest infestations. To deliver effective pest control services within its local territories, Mosquito Squad has tailored each package to help protect against the pests prevalent in those specific markets.

Recognizing the diversity of pest challenges, Mosquito Squad acknowledges that a singular solution doesn't suffice; therefore, Mosquito Squad's highly trained technicians are able to develop the most appropriate package for region-specific pest issues.

Each package is designed to provide proactive protection and prescriptive treatments. The 4 new Mosquito Squad Pest Packages include:

Squad Home Shield – Designed to address a wide variety of common outdoor household pests throughout the seasons, including ants, spiders, and roaches. These pests can create several health and safety issues, including structural damage to the home caused by carpenter ants, or increased allergies and asthma symptoms caused by roaches.





– Designed to address a wide variety of common outdoor household pests throughout the seasons, including ants, spiders, and roaches. These pests can create several health and safety issues, including structural damage to the home caused by carpenter ants, or increased allergies and asthma symptoms caused by roaches. Squad Fly Control – A specialized solution designed to help keep outdoor living spaces free from bothersome and disease-transmitting flies and gnats.





– A specialized solution designed to help keep outdoor living spaces free from bothersome and disease-transmitting flies and gnats. Squad Invader Guard – This treatment effectively manages invasive and home-invading pests like spotted lanternflies and stinkbugs, helping to safeguard the overall health of the home and outdoor living space, including beloved plants, from such pests.





– This treatment effectively manages invasive and home-invading pests like spotted lanternflies and stinkbugs, helping to safeguard the overall health of the home and outdoor living space, including beloved plants, from such pests. Squad Yard Defender – Offering continuous protection against a range of common pests, including ticks, fleas, and mound-building ants, this comprehensive solution helps deliver peace of mind year-round and reduces the risk of bites and stings from these pests that can carry disease or cause painful bites.

Mosquito Squad continues to highlight the importance of pest management to help control diseases transmitted by pests. While pests such as spotted lanternflies and ants can be a nuisance as well, many homeowners aren't aware that they can also pose health and safety risks to their property and themselves.

"The health and safety of homeowners is our top priority at Mosquito Squad, and we're committed to educating them on the importance of proactive and prescriptive pest control," said Dr. Kurt Vandock, PhD, Vice President of Strategic Growth for Mosquito Squad. "With nearly two decades of experience, we recognize that there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach to pest control. Whether we're treating an existing infestation or preventing problems ahead of the peak season, Mosquito Squad's highly trained technicians will work with homeowners to select the ideal Pest Package, tailored to combat the specific public health risks in our serviced territories."

In addition to Pest Packages, Mosquito Squad continues to offer homeowners year-round mosquito and tick protection through its Mosquito Control Barrier Protection System, helping keep these pests at bay for up to three weeks after application.

Mosquito Squad Pest Packages are rolling out to select franchise locations this spring. Available packages will vary by location.

For more information or to find a location near you, visit www.mosquitosquad.com.

About Mosquito Squad

Mosquito Squad's mission is to be the premier outdoor pest control company in the industry by providing state-of-the-art products and services through its best-in-class technicians and sales teams while bringing awareness to the importance of pest management to help control diseases transmitted by pests. For more information, visit https://www.mosquitosquad.com/ and https://www.authoritybrands.com/ .

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 16 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

SOURCE Mosquito Squad