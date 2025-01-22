Moss Acquires Stretch Shapes, Expanding Production Capabilities in Live Event Experiences

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss, a leading producer of premium graphics, complex structures and custom installations for branded experiences, has announced the acquisition of Stretch Shapes, the premier supplier of fabric-based products used to create immersive environments for set designers and live event producers.

A shade structure installation from Stretch Shapes at Insomniac's HARD Summer Festival.

For 15 years Stretch Shapes has been transforming everyday spaces into immersive brand environments using versatile, reusable stretch fabric structures. Based in Eugene, Oregon, and led by founder Niko Mantele, the company serves clients such as Live Nation, BaAM, and rEvolution Marketing with a talented team of over 40 professionals. Stretch Shapes has executed projects at notable live events such as Coachella, Formula One, and PGA Tournaments.

The acquisition strengthens Moss's position as a creative production leader for corporate brand experiences and enhances its presence and product range in the vibrant and growing large-scale live event industry.

"Stretch Shapes is a tremendous business and has capitalized on a clear market gap," commented Jason Popp, President and CEO of Moss. "Niko Mantele has succeeded in combining a compelling product offering with a highly energized and dedicated team. It's a culture that resonates strongly with Moss's values: exceeding client expectations, delivering to the highest standards and creating an inclusive workplace where our employees thrive."

"We see great synergies across the two companies and are excited to deepen our capabilities for our clients as well as increase opportunities for the whole team," added Popp.

The Stretch Shapes team remains in place. Mantele will lean into his creative roots as VP Event and Experiential Product Development for Moss and Nancy Willcox Trent will assume the role of Plant Manager for Moss's west coast operations. The leadership team will work closely with Moss senior executives Sarah Browning, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, and Dan Hilbert, Chief Growth Officer, to ensure a seamless transition.

"This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for Stretch Shapes as we celebrate our 15th anniversary," said Mantele. "Joining Moss aligns perfectly with our values and allows us to go even further in our mission of creating extraordinary, unforgettable experiences for our clients and their guests. It's exciting to be part of a growing, global business."

This marks Moss's second acquisition in just over a year, following its purchase of UK-based Macro Art (now Moss UK) in November 2023. Moss delivers exceptional quality and consistency to clients worldwide, with operations spanning the U.S., Germany, Poland, and the UK.

About Moss

Moss is the leading global production partner for branded experiences and is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital. With over 45 years of expertise, Moss serves diverse end markets including exhibits, live events, sports, retail, and environments. For more information on Moss, please visit www.mossinc.com.

About Stretch Shapes

Stretch Shapes creates customizable tension fabric solutions that bring event spaces and branded experiences to life. For more information on Stretch Shapes, please visit www.stretchshapes.net.

About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm that has completed 45 private equity investments and over 100 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Claire Hamilton

[email protected]

SOURCE Moss