Moss Adams Hosts 2024 Executive Health Care Conference

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss Adams, one of the largest accounting, consulting and wealth management firms in the nation, announced details for its upcoming 2024 Executive Health Care Conference, taking place November 6–8 at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas.

The conference welcomes approximately 300 executives and thought leaders from across the health care and life sciences industries to network, collaborate and explore the current and future state of the industry.

Health care luminaries including Ford Koles, Jr., vice president and national spokesman from The Advisory Board; Susan Dentzer, president and CEO of America's Physician Groups; and Eric Klein, team leader of Sheppard Mullin's national Health Care Practice, will present.

A highlight of the conference is the featured Political Point-Counterpoint session, offering an insider's view of politics. This year, just two days after the 2024 election, Moss Adams welcomes Val Demings, former US Representative (D, FL), and Kevin McCarthy, former US Representative (R, CA) to weigh in on the nation's most compelling health care topics and share predictions for 2025, and address how health care policy may be affected in the coming years.

The conference kicks off on November 6 with the third annual WE Lead Moss Adams™ Women's Health Care Leadership Forum. The forum brings together women leaders in health care to empower, inspire and support each other in career development and advancement.

"For nearly three decades, health care executives and decision makers have collaborated at our conference to discuss the increasingly complex topics and issues we're facing in the health care industry," said Chris Pritchard, National Health Care Group leader at Moss Adams. "We offer an intimate setting for leaders to connect, collaborate and prepare for the future of health care. Many networks, partnerships and deals have evolved from relationships formed at our conference."

Executives across the nation will gather to discuss the value of transforming health care through collaboration, innovation and taking on risk with value-based care.

