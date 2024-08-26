Moss Adams Unveils New AI Business Services

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss Adams, one of the largest accounting, consulting and wealth management firms in the nation, announced new artificial intelligence (AI) consulting services. Businesses looking to harness the power of generative AI and machine learning can tap into a team of professionals possessing first-hand experience and knowledge of how to effectively utilize the technology.

AI offers organizations the ability to accelerate processes, streamline workflows and empower teams. As AI technology advances and options grow, identifying realistic AI implementations that deliver value can be an overwhelming process for organizations. Moss Adams AI services provide a means through which businesses can tailor AI solutions to meet their unique objectives.

Moss Adams AI services include two offerings, one focused on generative AI and the other focused on machine learning. Post this

"Few technologies in the last decades have the potential to expand a business' capabilities, increase efficiency and grow revenue, like AI," said Michael Parker, consulting partner at Moss Adams. "The AI landscape is crowded and overhyped, leaving businesses overwhelmed with where to begin and how to leverage this technology within their business, potentially leading to AI investments that go underutilized or poorly implemented. Our team combines former executives familiar with the rigors of growing a business and professionals with deep, practical experience in AI, allowing us to meet organizations' unique needs in harnessing the value of this technology."

Moss Adams AI services include two offerings, one focused on generative AI and the other focused on machine learning. Through the firm's generative AI services, businesses can create a central knowledge center that empowers employees to search, access and leverage organizational data quickly and safely. Clients gain augmented workflows that align with their IT stack and structure. Moss Adams works directly with organizations to identify use scenarios for generative AI, navigate change management, deliver end-user training and provide additional guidance that may be needed.

Moss Adams machine learning services suit organizations seeking to effectively tap into large volumes of data quickly, accurately and at scale, while aligning to broader business needs and goals. Moss Adams professionals work with clients to develop customized AI solutions that drive data-based insights and aid in decision-making. Working closely with clients, Moss Adams guides businesses to increase their data's return on investment, boost workforce productivity, accelerate legacy processes and more.

Learn more about AI services from Moss Adams.

SOURCE Moss Adams