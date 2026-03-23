Moss Adams Wealth Advisors Goes Independent, Unveils New Brand: Threadline Wealth

The new firm, majority led by management, launches as an independent RIA, positioning itself to collaborate broadly across the accounting profession while building a regional boutique wealth management firm.

SEATTLE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss Adams Wealth Advisors ("MAWA") today announced its transition to a newly independent firm and rebrand as Threadline Wealth, marking an exciting new chapter for a team that has spent more than two decades guiding owners, executives, and families through complex financial decisions by bringing clarity, coordination, and alignment across wealth, tax, and business considerations.

The transition follows Moss Adams' merger with global advisory firm Baker Tilly in June 2025. While Threadline Wealth will operate as a fully independent registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, the organization will maintain a positive, professional relationship with Baker Tilly rooted in mutual respect.

Threadline Wealth is designed to continue delivering a highly coordinated client experience, bringing together wealth managers, CPAs, and other trusted advisors to support thoughtful, aligned financial decision-making. Drawing on a team that includes professionals with CPA credentials and deep tax expertise, the firm prioritizes intentional collaboration to ensure investment strategy, tax planning, and long-term goals are thoughtfully aligned. This approach supports clients and their advisory teams as they navigate increasing financial complexity with clarity, confidence, and continuity.

"Threadline Wealth reflects our vision for how we'll serve wealthy clients as their needs, goals, and expectations continue to evolve," said Justin Fisher, Co-Founder & CEO at Threadline Wealth. "For more than 25 years, our team has lived at the intersection of wealth management and accounting, helping clients navigate increasing complexity as their businesses, families, and opportunities grow. This next phase allows us to sharpen that focus, invest in our people and platform, and deliver even greater coordination across every aspect of our clients' financial lives."

As Threadline Wealth, the firm will preserve its existing leadership team, advisory professionals, and client relationships while expanding its capabilities through the support of Cynosure, a strategic partner, who is investing in the firm's long-term growth. The investment provides Threadline Wealth with the flexibility and resources to further develop its platform, invest in talent and technology, and enhance the depth of services delivered to clients.

"Clients aren't looking for more opinions, they're looking for clarity," Fisher added. "Threadline Wealth is designed to bring family members, business stakeholders, and professional advisors onto the same page, helping clients make confident, informed decisions and stay focused on what matters most to them."

The firm will continue to serve clients through a team-based advisory model, supported by an apprenticeship-driven talent development approach that emphasizes technical expertise, collaboration, and long-term career growth. This structure has enabled Threadline Wealth to retain experienced professionals while attracting the next generation of advisors seeking a clear path to development within a coordinated, client-first environment.

"We have tremendous respect for this advisory team and the relationships they've built over many years," said Eric Miles, CEO of Baker Tilly. "As they move forward as an independent firm, we wish them continued success."

Cynosure highlighted the firm's long-term vision and the clarity of its model as key drivers of its investment.

"Threadline Wealth stands out for its ability to combine deep technical expertise with a truly coordinated approach to wealth management," said Keith Taylor, Managing Director at Cynosure. "We're excited to support the team in their vision as they build a firm rooted in collaboration, long-term client relationships, and thoughtful growth."

Looking forward, Threadline Wealth plans to continue building a consciously scaled regional boutique, investing in enhanced planning capabilities, technology, and specialized services while preserving the personalized, relationship-driven experience clients value.

Threadline Wealth engaged Advisor Growth Strategies as its financial advisor and Alston & Bird LLP as its legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

More information about Threadline Wealth's leadership, philosophy, and approach is available at Threadlinewealth.com.

About Threadline Wealth

Threadline Wealth is an independent registered investment advisory firm built to help clients navigate financial complexity with greater clarity and coordination. Drawing on more than 25 years at the intersection of wealth management and accounting, the firm delivers integrated planning and investment solutions designed for business owners, executives, founders, and high-net-worth families. Threadline Wealth brings together tax-aware planning, sophisticated investment management, and close collaboration with clients' trusted advisors to align financial decisions with long-term goals, purpose, and legacy.

Media Contact:

Zachary Allegretti II

JConnelly for Threadline Wealth

[email protected]

973.850.7341

SOURCE Threadline Wealth