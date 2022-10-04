Mossy Oak Bottomland and Country DNA Featured on MAGLITE XL50

Limited Edition Mossy Oak Maglite's are only available at Maglite.Com

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1979, MAG Instrument has manufactured its quality, innovative MAGLITE® flashlights to meet the lighting and safety needs of outdoors enthusiasts, law enforcement, firefighters, military, mechanics, construction workers, and more. Mossy Oak and Maglite are pleased to announce Mossy Oak camouflage patterns are now available on the Maglite XL50 LED 3-Cell AAA mini flashlight.

"Mossy Oak will be a great partner for us," said Anthony Maglica, Founder and CEO of MAG Instrument Inc. "The Mossy Oak enthusiast loves the outdoors and appreciates reliable, durable equipment. Our legendary quality and superior design is the gold standard the Maglite flashlight is famous for."

The Maglite XL50 features a sleek, tactical design with a powerful projection. Its compact size makes it easy to slip into your pocket without being bulky or heavy. The Maglite XL50 has a tail cap switch: 1 click for 100% power, 2 clicks for 25% power, and 3 clicks for the strobe feature. All settings are accessed with just one click.

With Mossy Oak's iconic Bottomland and Country DNA camouflage patterns, the Maglite XL50 is a great addition to the outdoorsman's gear bag, ATV, or toolbox. Great for hunting, fishing, or tactical uses, this small but powerful flashlight won't weigh you down.

The Mossy Oak Maglite XL50 is a limited edition and is only available at www.maglite.com for $125.00 MSRP.

About Mag Instrument:

Mag Instrument, manufacturer of the MAGLITE® flashlight, is a proud U.S.A. manufacturer. Each flashlight is a result of an obsession with fine engineering, craftsmanship and a commitment to perfection. Founder, owner, and President Anthony Maglica has guided his company's growth from a one-man machine shop in 1955 to an enterprise that has proudly employed thousands of American workers since it produced its first flashlight in 1979.

For more visit: https://maglite.com/collections/tactical-military.

To learn more about Mossy Oak, visit www.mossyoak.com, and to enjoy some of the latest outdoor and hunting-related content, download Mossy Oak GO at go.mossyoak.com.

SOURCE Mag Instrument Inc.