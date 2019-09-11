Most Affordable Colleges that Waive GRE for Graduate/Doctoral Psychology and Social Work Programs

SALISBURY, Md., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applying to graduate or doctoral school online programs can be time-consuming, especially if you're a working adult with a family.

Every minute counts.

And, for most of us, every penny counts. Many colleges and universities have taken a step in easing that burden by waiving the GRE score requirements.

Researchers at Great Value Colleges (GVC), a leader in the educational field, studied dozens of college and university online programs and culled the top programs using a comprehensive ranking system.

According to GVC Editor Julie McCaulley, GVC researchers considered many factors, including tuition, student/faculty ratio, program flexibility, return on investment, and online student support, among other categories.

"We're in a time when online education is becoming an increasingly popular way to attain a graduate degree," McCaulley said. "Some schools are taking the step of waiving their GRE score requirements to help facilitate access to graduate programs. It's an important step, particularly for older students who are seeking to further their educational and career goals. It saves both time and money during the application process, giving students a step up as they move forward with their education."

GVC's top five colleges waiving the GRE for their online master's degree programs in social work are:

Rutgers University - New Brunswick

New Brunswick, New Jersey

Online Master of Social Work

University of Alaska - Anchorage

Anchorage, Alaska

MSW Online

California State University - San Bernardino

San Bernardino, California

Master of Social Work Online

University of Louisville

Louisville, Kentucky

Master of Science in Social Work Online

Virginia Commonwealth University

Richmond, Virginia

Online Master of Social Work

GVC's top five colleges waiving the GRE for their online doctorate programs in social work are:

University of Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Online Doctorate in Clinical Social Work

University of Southern California

Los Angeles, California

DSW Online

University of Saint Thomas

Houston, Texas

Online Doctor of Social Work

Arizona State University

Tempe, Arizona

Online Doctor of Behavioral Health

University at Buffalo

Buffalo, New York

Online Social Work Doctorate

GVC's top five schools waiving the GRE for their online master's in psychology programs are:

Ball State University

Muncie, Indiana

MA in Educational Psychology Online

Medaille College

Buffalo, New York

Online MA Psychology

University of North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota

Online MA in Forensic Psychology

Capella University

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Online MS in Psychology

Northcentral University

San Diego, California

Online MA in Psychology

GVC's top five colleges waiving the GRE for their online doctorate in psychology programs are:

Northcentral University

San Diego, California

Online PhD in Psychology

The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Chicago, Illinois

Online Doctorate in Psychology

Capella University

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Online Doctorate in Psychology

Arizona State University

Tempe, Arizona

Online Doctor of Behavioral Health

Liberty University

Lynchburg, Virginia

Online Doctorate in Psychology

