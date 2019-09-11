Most Affordable Colleges that Waive GRE for Graduate/Doctoral Psychology and Social Work Programs
Dec 11, 2019, 07:33 ET
SALISBURY, Md., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applying to graduate or doctoral school online programs can be time-consuming, especially if you're a working adult with a family.
Every minute counts.
And, for most of us, every penny counts. Many colleges and universities have taken a step in easing that burden by waiving the GRE score requirements.
Researchers at Great Value Colleges (GVC), a leader in the educational field, studied dozens of college and university online programs and culled the top programs using a comprehensive ranking system.
According to GVC Editor Julie McCaulley, GVC researchers considered many factors, including tuition, student/faculty ratio, program flexibility, return on investment, and online student support, among other categories.
"We're in a time when online education is becoming an increasingly popular way to attain a graduate degree," McCaulley said. "Some schools are taking the step of waiving their GRE score requirements to help facilitate access to graduate programs. It's an important step, particularly for older students who are seeking to further their educational and career goals. It saves both time and money during the application process, giving students a step up as they move forward with their education."
GVC's top five colleges waiving the GRE for their online master's degree programs in social work are:
Rutgers University - New Brunswick
New Brunswick, New Jersey
Online Master of Social Work
University of Alaska - Anchorage
Anchorage, Alaska
MSW Online
California State University - San Bernardino
San Bernardino, California
Master of Social Work Online
University of Louisville
Louisville, Kentucky
Master of Science in Social Work Online
Virginia Commonwealth University
Richmond, Virginia
Online Master of Social Work
GVC's top five colleges waiving the GRE for their online doctorate programs in social work are:
University of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Online Doctorate in Clinical Social Work
University of Southern California
Los Angeles, California
DSW Online
University of Saint Thomas
Houston, Texas
Online Doctor of Social Work
Arizona State University
Tempe, Arizona
Online Doctor of Behavioral Health
University at Buffalo
Buffalo, New York
Online Social Work Doctorate
GVC's top five schools waiving the GRE for their online master's in psychology programs are:
Ball State University
Muncie, Indiana
MA in Educational Psychology Online
Medaille College
Buffalo, New York
Online MA Psychology
University of North Dakota
Grand Forks, North Dakota
Online MA in Forensic Psychology
Capella University
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Online MS in Psychology
Northcentral University
San Diego, California
Online MA in Psychology
GVC's top five colleges waiving the GRE for their online doctorate in psychology programs are:
Northcentral University
San Diego, California
Online PhD in Psychology
The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
Chicago, Illinois
Online Doctorate in Psychology
Capella University
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Online Doctorate in Psychology
Arizona State University
Tempe, Arizona
Online Doctor of Behavioral Health
Liberty University
Lynchburg, Virginia
Online Doctorate in Psychology
For the full rankings and methodologies, see:
Online MSW:
https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/rankings/online-masters-social-work-programs-no-gre/
Online DSW:
https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/rankings/online-doctorate-social-work-no-gre/
Online Master's in Psychology:
https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/rankings/online-masters-psychology-no-gre/
Online Doctorate in Psychology:
https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/rankings/online-doctorate-psychology-no-gre/
About Great Value Colleges
GVC's mission is to provide students with the information they need in order to receive the best possible education at the most affordable price. By producing in-depth, well-researched degree program rankings that focus on affordability, we present pertinent, unbiased information that will aid them in making informed decisions as they pursue their education.
For the full website, visit: https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/.
Contact: Julie McCaulley, Editor
Phone: 518-496-0845
Email: http://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/contact/
SOURCE Great Value Colleges
Share this article