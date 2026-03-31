Most Americans Say Prediction Market Sports Betting Could Increase Harm

Nearly 3 out of 4 Americans believe that the terminology prediction markets use disguises the true financial risks of sports betting, especially among young adults.

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New polling, commissioned by Gambling is Not Investing and conducted by Morning Consult, reveals fresh insights into how Americans view prediction markets. The polling results demonstrate that American adults are concerned about the potential harm prediction markets could cause by enabling underage sports betting and by conflating gambling-like behavior with financial investments.

Key findings

81% of Americans believe that sports betting on prediction markets is gambling .

on prediction markets is . 77% of Americans say they are concerned that prediction market platforms that allow teenagers to bet on sports could increase gambling -related harm among young adults, compared with sportsbooks that require users to be 21.

-related harm among young adults, compared with sportsbooks that require users to be 21. 73% of Americans say they believe describing sports bets as 'event contracts,' 'swaps' or 'futures' makes it more difficult for consumers, particularly younger ones, to recognize the financial risks involved.

81% of Americans say prediction market platforms should comply with state gaming regulations, including age restrictions, tax structures, and problem gambling requirements.

"This polling confirms that unabated sports gambling on prediction markets is a growing concern across America," said Mick Mulvaney, Executive Director of Gambling is Not Investing. "Prediction markets are trying to disguise their sports betting products as a financial investment, misleading Americans and dodging consumer safeguards are like age requirements. "Let's face it, if it quacks like a duck, it's sports betting."

The overwhelming majority of Americans believe that sports betting on prediction markets is gambling, the Morning Consult | Gambling is Not Investing survey shows. Further, most Americans agree that prediction markets should comply with state gaming regulations, including age restrictions, tax structures, and problem gambling requirements.

This survey was conducted March 17–22, 2026 among a nationally representative sample of 15,029 U.S. adults with a margin of error of +/- 1%.

About Gambling in Not Investing

Gambling is Not Investing is a coalition committed to stopping prediction markets from offering unsafe and unregulated sports event contracts that bypass state and tribal laws. We support responsible gaming, respect for state law and voter-approved frameworks, and clear, enforceable rules that prevent regulatory arbitrage from undermining public safeguards.

About Morning Consult

Morning Consult is the global decision intelligence company changing how modern leaders make smarter, faster, better decisions. With its proprietary technology, high-frequency global survey research, and AI-native products, Morning Consult delivers decision-ready insights to executives, marketers, investors, and policymakers across 45 global markets.

SOURCE Gambling is Not Investing