Most Americans Value the Energy Workforce, But Not Enough to Know About the Careers That Fuel It

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During Careers in Energy Week, the Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD), a national energy workforce nonprofit, reveals results from its national survey conducted by The Harris Poll. Survey results highlight a broad lack of awareness among Americans about career opportunities in the industry, despite historic hiring demands.

The energy industry expects to add millions of jobs over the next decade, driven by growing energy demand, expanding infrastructure, and technological advancements. This energy evolution is critical to our nation's future, as evidenced by survey data showing 88% of Americans believe the energy workforce is essential to keeping the U.S. economy running. However, many (69%) don't have a clear understanding of what jobs exist within the industry.

"There is a real disconnect in how Americans view the energy industry. They know it is essential, yet many don't have visibility into the wide range of careers that keep it running," said Missy Henriksen, CEWD's executive director. "Closing that gap is key to attracting and preparing the next generation of professionals."

Findings provide insights on Americans' views about careers and the energy industry:

When thinking about the ideal career for themselves or a family member, Americans overwhelmingly value long-term job stability (91%).

A third of Americans (33%) have never met anyone who works in energy.

Two-thirds of Americans (66%) would consider pursuing or recommending a career in energy, yet only one in six (17%) know how to pursue an energy career if they wanted to.

About the Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of CEWD from October 9-14, 2025, among 2,070 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

