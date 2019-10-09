Most asset managers see interest in their brands decline: Global 100 Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly two-thirds of the largest asset managers worldwide are experiencing stagnant or declining interest in their corporate brands, according to Peregrine Communications' Global 100 report into the integrated marketing performance of the asset management industry.

The report found that while individual asset managers saw an average 17% increase in inbound Google search interest for their brand, some 61% of firms saw no gain or a decline in their organic Google search volumes during the research period (year to August 2019). As a result, most firms are falling further behind a few strong performers who are generating a strong impact with integrated marketing communications.

"The asset management industry is going through a period of profound change and this is reflected in the fact that nearly two out of three fund managers are experiencing no growth or declining interest in their brand," said Peregrine's Head of Analytics, Josh Cole. "Many firms fail to create a compelling brand narrative and as the research shows, clearly struggle to deliver any demonstrable growth in their brand awareness."

Anthony Payne, CEO Peregrine Communications said: "Given the sophisticated demands of investors and the huge competitive pressures facing asset managers, it has never been more important that marketing works effectively to engage and connect with audiences. This research, for the first time, provides the data-driven insights which will help marketers to develop and implement the most effective communications strategies."

BlackRock ranks first overall, followed closely by T. Rowe Price, Fidelity Investments, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Vanguard. Despite being the world's largest fund manager with $6.8 trillion AUM, BlackRock continues to be a sophisticated innovator, for example, applying psychological profiling to its use of paid online search.

However, the report also found a core cohort of "outperformers" who punch well above AUM weight in terms of their reach and engagement. Bridgewater Associates and Baillie Gifford demonstrated the brand awareness and marketing sophistication of much larger managers, while alternatives firms like Blackstone and Brookfield Asset Management also generated disproportionate reach and engagement.

The 2019 Global 100 report study analysed the world's 100 largest asset management firms with Peregrine Communications' proprietary metrics and bank of more than 12,000 data points to show how each manager performs across the following areas:

Brand Awareness Google Page 1 Messaging Effectiveness Social Media Share of Voice SEO Media Sentiment Paid Search Paid Media Website Effectiveness

"This report provides marketers with a meaningful benchmark of how the activities of their firms' activities resonate with target audiences," said Cole. "The Global 100 report is a significant milestone for us as we continue to build out our applied research capabilities and work with clients to build and execute increasingly data-driven strategies."

"This research is a game changer for asset management marketing," said Max Hilton, Managing Director Peregrine Communications. "Navigating marketing data and comparing performance is vital to developing strategies that cut through and engage. Any firm that is serious about being a strategic adviser to this fast-changing industry needs to have the ability to offer unique data-driven insight – and we are determined to lead the field in this regard."

ABOUT GLOBAL 100 ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORT

theglobal100.com

This Global 100 report focuses on the marketing performance of the world's largest asset management firms as ranked by AUM. The firms selected were the top 100 independent brands in IPE's Top 400 Asset Management survey. Firms that were indistinct from a parent brand already included in the research group were excluded from the analysis. The group is scored, ranked and analyzed across ten distinct integrated marketing communications categories.

Peregrine's Global 100 report, interactive competitor intelligence tool and more information about the report's methodology, can be found here.

ABOUT PEREGRINE COMMUNICATIONS

https://peregrinecommunications.com/

Based in London and New York, Peregrine Communications provides communications, marketing, and design solutions to the global financial services industry. Peregrine clients range from start-ups to global investment firms and leading service providers to asset managers.

