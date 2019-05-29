Most Awarded Tequila, Familia Camarena® Tequila, Partners With Concacaf For The 2019 Gold Cup

Camarena is committed to creating unique experiences that bring people together, and is excited to work alongside Concacaf to forge a deeper connection with soccer's engaged millennial and multicultural fan base.

"We're always looking for engaging ways to bring our brand to life with our consumers, and Camarena Tequila's partnership with Concacaf brings together the winning spirit of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup with the most awarded tequila in the country and couldn't be a better fit for Camarena Tequila," said Britt West, Vice President of Marketing at E&J Gallo, Camarena's parent company. "We know National Team soccer fans are some of the most dedicated and passionate in all of sports and we hope they'll discover the same level of dedication and passion that we put into making each bottle of Camarena Tequila."

The robust sponsorship provides Camarena the ability to execute in the top 15 Gold Cup markets - including the tournament kick-off at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena/California, Red Bull Arena in Harrison/New Jersey and the final game at Soldier Field in Chicago/Illinois - including co-branded items available at retail and in bars and restaurants. Additionally, Camarena will have exclusive rights to the "Match Highlights presented by Camarena Tequila" digital content series, which features the best moments, shots and saves of each match, and will also have a major presence at Futbol Fiesta, the tournament's official pregame celebration, presented by Toyota.

"We are excited to partner with Camarena Tequila for the 2019 Gold Cup, which will enable us to create more engaging activations that go beyond the field," said Concacaf General Secretary Philippe Moggio. "We are looking forward to leveraging our relationship with a premium brand like Camarena Tequila to bring this unique celebration of football and culture closer to our fans."

Camarena's award-winning tequila portfolio includes Silver, Reposado and the recently released Anejo expression. All of the tequilas are harvested by hand from 100% blue weber agave in Jalisco's Arandas Highlands. Distilled through a proprietary method that blends traditional ovens and modern techniques, Camarena's portfolio is one of the smoothest and best-tasting tequilas on the market. To learn more about Camarena, visit www.tequilacamarena.com.

The 2019 Gold Cup will be the biggest-ever edition of the event, with more participating nations (16 up from 12 in 2017), more host countries (three, including first-time matches in Costa Rica and Jamaica), and more stadiums (17 up from 14 in 2017, eight of which are in contention to become a 2026 FIFA World Cup venue).

The 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup will air nationally on the Univision and FOX family of networks, be transmitted on radio in Spanish by Fútbol de Primera Radio Network, and broadcast by television partners in countries around the world. For more information and full schedule, visit www.goldcup.org/en .

With a legacy of six generations of tequila making experience, Familia Camarena Tequila is made from 100 percent blue agave grown in the Los Altos Highlands region of Jalisco, one of Mexico's most prestigious tequila districts. Produced in Arandas at the family-owned and operated distillery, each bottle is double distilled, as well as bottled, labeled and packaged by hand. The Familia Camarena Tequila portfolio includes a 100% Blue Agave Silver, a 100% Blue Agave Reposado and a 100% Blue Agave Anejo.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) is the governing body for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, and one of the six continental confederations that comprise FIFA. Concacaf is composed of 41 Member Associations, including nations and territories from Canada in the north, south through Central America and across the Caribbean to Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana on the South American continent. Concacaf provides manages a network of unified competitions and development activities to unite this diverse region in football, with the goals of actively promoting universal access to our sport, and raising the quality of football across the Confederation.

