Most Ballot Measures Require a College Degree for Comprehension

Ballotpedia releases its annual Ballot Measure Readability Report

MIDDLETON, Wis., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballotpedia's annual Readability Report offers insights into the educational level voters might need to comprehend statewide ballot measure titles and summaries.

The language for the 159 statewide ballot measures in 41 states in 2024 is written at an average reading level of 16, equivalent to a bachelor's degree. This is a decrease from the average reading level of 19 in 2023 and 2022. Sixty-nine (69) of the ballot measures included additional information, known as a ballot summary, and those also had an average score of 16.

The average grade is higher for measures from legislatures (17) compared to citizen-initiated measures (15). This difference is likely because legislatures write the questions themselves in most states. Legislative ballot questions tend to be more grammatically complex, often incorporating legal language similar to law itself.

"The most significant factor driving readability differences isn't the type or topic of the ballot measure, but the state," said Ryan Byrne, Ballotpedia managing editor. "There are substantial variations from state to state, highlighting that the ballot measure process, in all its aspects, even sentence structure, is fundamentally a state-based process."

Readability Scoring

Using the Flesch-Kincaid Grade Level (FKGL) and Flesch Reading Ease (FRE) , Ballotpedia's report measures how accessible these texts are based on objective factors, such as the number of syllables, words, and sentences in a text. It's important to note that these scores focus solely on language structure, not the ideas' complexity.

2024 Readability Report Highlights

To read the full report, please click here .

