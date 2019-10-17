Most Breast Cancers Found by Hand, Mammacare Scientists Report

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "A palpable lump, detected by hand is the most common symptom of breast cancer," MK Goldstein, Ph.D. Mammacare Foundation Sr. Scientist reported referring to a recent series of landmark studies that identify how breast cancer is detected. "Although mammograms, x-rays of the breast, can be useful, their images are masked by breast density in nearly 50% of US women. Physical examination, however, is unaffected by density," Goldstein explained. (1-5)

Mammacare was created by a team of University of Florida (UF) biomedical scientists and physicians who discovered that fingers could rapidly acquire the skill to reliably detect tiny, suspicious, sub-centimeter (<.5cm) tumors without increasing false positive detections. The team's original research was conducted at the Gainesville Florida VA Medical Center and at UF. There, thanks to interest from President Jimmy Carter , the effort received attention from the National Cancer Institute, enabling the scientists to validate the sense of touch as an effective, safe and reliable means to detect small suspicious breast tumors. (5-7)

MammaCare Foundation's sole mission is to train every hand that examines a woman, including her own. Science scholar, Malcom Gladwell , recognized the importance of MammaCare's tactile discovery although influential public and wealthy private women's health organizations have not. "After all," said Dr. H.S. Pennypacker, MammaCare research leader, "women trust their fingers more than others trust them." More recently, due to recognition and support from the National Science Foundation, the Women Veterans Health Program and a network of colleges of nursing and medicine, hands are performing the evidence- based exams .

Mark Kane Goldstein, Ph.D., Senior Scientist at the MammaCare Foundation noted: "Women and their clinicians need to know this important but often overlooked truth about breast cancer: that a palpable lump is, by far, the most common and important symptom."

