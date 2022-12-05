Most Common Motorcycle Accidents

Weather, distracted driving, poor road conditions and cars are all top causes of motorcycle accidents says The Stoddard Firm

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Georgia, in particular, you can ride a motorcycle most of the year. With the cost of vehicles and fuel rising at a near-unparalleled rate, motorcycles are an excellent choice for the money-conscious consumer.

However, when motorcycle accidents happen, injuries can be extremely catastrophic, with motorcycle fatalities doubling in the United States over the last 25 years. Attorney Matthew Stoddard of The Stoddard Firm explains, "Motorcycle accidents happen all too often. Whether from cars not sharing the road or distracted drivers, there are often serious injuries when a motorcycle is in an accident. At The Stoddard Firm, we know how to help you get the compensation you deserve after a motorcycle accident and care about taking care of you in the process."

Failure to Share the Road

Cars outnumber motorcycles. Interestingly, motorcycles only make up about 3% of the vehicles on the road in the United States. Sometimes, cars just fail to see motorcycles. Sometimes, motorcycles fail to see cars. Motorcycles might split the lane; cars might swerve into the adjoining lane; and other vehicles sometimes just do not see motorcycles on the road, causing accidents.

Most motorcycle accidents result in severe injuries like brain injuries, broken bones and horrible road rash from wearing improper riding gear. Even if the injuries only require minor treatment, you can have lasting injuries as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Preoccupied Drivers

Another common motorcycle accident is caused by a preoccupied or distracted driver. Drivers can be distracted by road conditions, traffic, cell phones or even children. No matter the cause, distracted drivers are dangerous to motorcycle operators.

Weather and Construction

Motorcycle accidents can also be caused by dangerous road conditions. Driving a vehicle with only two wheels is hard enough without interference from weather, construction or poorly maintained roads. The presence of any of these obstacles increases the chances of losing control of a motorcycle.

About The Stoddard Firm

Motorcycle accidents are terrifying, resulting in catastrophic injuries. You may be entitled to compensation in order to defray or repay the cost of hospital bills, lost wages, and/or future medical expenses. When it comes to motorcycle accident cases, The Stoddard Firm is committed to getting justice for its clients. Since 2011, the law firm has been dedicated to achieving the best possible outcome for our clients.

