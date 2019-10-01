Most Consumers Believe Self-Driving Cars Will Outperform Humans Within a Decade According to ANSYS Survey

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven out of 10 consumers believe autonomous cars drive better than humans or will surpass human abilities by 2029, according to a worldwide consumer survey commissioned by ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS). The complete ANSYS Global Autonomous Vehicles Report, released today, uncovers varying consumer attitudes with autonomous vehicles (AVs).

ANSYS commissioned the survey to gauge global consumer perception of AVs and better understand expectations for the future of travel. In June, ANSYS unveiled a snapshot from this study of public attitudes toward autonomous aircraft. Today's full release of the Global Autonomous Vehicles Report provides a more expansive analysis into public perceptions. The report confirms consumers have high expectations for autonomous capabilities and that consumers are comfortable with the idea of riding in autonomous cars and aircraft in their lifetime.

Highlights from the report include:

Consumer Faith: Seventy-one percent of global respondents believe autonomous cars are better at driving than humans or will surpass human abilities within 10 years.

Seventy-one percent of global respondents believe autonomous cars are better at driving than humans or will surpass human abilities within 10 years. Embracing AVs: Japanese respondents were more confident in AVs than the global average; 83% believe autonomous cars will be better drivers than humans within a decade and 38% believe they already are.

Japanese respondents were more confident in AVs than the global average; 83% believe autonomous cars will be better drivers than humans within a decade and 38% believe they already are. Ready to Ride: Seventy-seven percent of global respondents would be comfortable riding in an autonomous car at some point during their lifetime.

Seventy-seven percent of global respondents would be comfortable riding in an autonomous car at some point during their lifetime. Young Adopters: Eighty-seven percent of 18- to 24-year-old respondents and 88% of 25- to 34-year-old respondents reported feeling comfortable with autonomous cars in their lifetime. Forty-three percent of respondents over the age of 65 said they would never ride in an autonomous car.

Eighty-seven percent of 18- to 24-year-old respondents and 88% of 25- to 34-year-old respondents reported feeling comfortable with autonomous cars in their lifetime. Forty-three percent of respondents over the age of 65 said they would never ride in an autonomous car. Highs and Lows: At 97%, Chinese respondents were most open to riding in an autonomous car during their lifetime. By contrast, just 57% of respondents from the United Kingdom said they would be comfortable riding in an autonomous car.

At 97%, Chinese respondents were most open to riding in an autonomous car during their lifetime. By contrast, just 57% of respondents from the said they would be comfortable riding in an autonomous car. Exploring Anxieties: When asked their top concern for riding in autonomous cars and planes, most respondents said technology failure at 59% and 65%, respectively.

When asked their top concern for riding in autonomous cars and planes, most respondents said technology failure at 59% and 65%, respectively. Trust in Car Manufacturers: Twenty-four percent of respondents believe luxury car companies would offer the safest autonomous driving experience, followed by technology companies that may one day offer an autonomous car (20%) and non-luxury brands (16%).

Autonomous cars require billions of miles of road tests across a vast number of driving conditions to ensure consumer safety, which cannot be accomplished in our lifetime with physical testing alone. Simulation greatly reduces the need for physical road tests and is the only way engineers can more quickly test thousands of AV travel scenarios, maximize the performance of sensors and perception algorithms and ensure safety.

"Automated driving has been a dream of engineers and travelers since at least the 1950s, but the hardware and software required to make it a practical reality has only approached a sufficient level of maturity in the past decade," said Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst, Navigant Research. "For automated driving to become a commercial reality that people trust for safe transportation, consumers will need to be convinced that algorithms can consistently drive more reliably than humans. That will require vast amounts of simulation testing to augment hundreds of millions of miles of real-world, on-road evaluation."

Designing AVs to satisfy stringent safety and reliability requirements presents a formidable challenge for AV manufacturers. ANSYS Autonomy, released this year, delivers an end-to-end, cost-effective capability for rapidly developing AV systems that satisfy these requirements. From software and algorithm development to functional safety analysis to sensor accuracy optimization, ANSYS Autonomy is critical for ensuring roads and skies are safer than ever.

"We are at the threshold of a fully autonomous era that will revolutionize global transportation. This report confirms the world's optimism – but also legitimate concerns – for AVs," said Eric Bantegnie, vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at ANSYS. "To drive worldwide AV adoption, manufacturers must prove the technology is safer and more reliable than humans. ANSYS simulation solutions make that possible."

To view the report and learn more about the survey, visit www.ansys.com/av-report.

Survey Methodology:

ANSYS commissioned Atomik Research to field an online survey of 22,041 adults aged 18+ in 11 markets (the United Kingdom, United States, DACH, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Sweden, Japan, China, India). The research fieldwork took place between April 26 and May 7, 2019. In accordance with Market Research Society guidelines and regulations, the margin of error fell within +/-2% at a confidence level of 95%. Atomik Research is an independent creative market research agency that employs MRS-certified researchers and abides to MRS code.

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

