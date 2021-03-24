Most Consumers Celebrate Easter With Treats, NCA Reveals

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most people who celebrate Easter will share a gift of chocolate and candy to celebrate the season, according to the National Confectioners Association's report on seasonal confectionery sales.

"Throughout the past year, Americans have looked to chocolate and candy at the holiday for a small sense of normalcy in a challenging time," John Downs, NCA president & CEO, said. "Most consumers believe that physical wellness and emotional well-being are connected, and that enjoying the occasional treat can bring some comfort during the pandemic – especially at holidays like Easter."

Easter Central helps consumers celebrate the holiday with balance in mind, with tips for treating responsibly, fun facts about special Easter treats like jelly beans and insights about how people treat at this important candy moment.

Some more fun facts about Easter include:

85% of Americans who make Easter baskets include chocolate and candy in their baskets.

87% of people who celebrate Easter enjoy Easter-themed seasonal chocolate and candy.

Nearly half of Americans identify chocolate eggs or bunnies as their favorite Easter treats, with 19% preferring jelly beans.

An overwhelming 78% of people say they eat their chocolate bunnies ears first, with the other 22% split evenly between feet first and tail first.

Most people in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging about 40 calories per day and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day.

For more insights on Easter and an integrated look at the confectionery shopper and the trends impacting purchasing patterns, check out NCA's annual State of Treating research report. The report offers a full picture of the strength and resiliency of the confectionery category – even during an unprecedented year.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps create an environment that enables candy makers and confectionery retailers to thrive. As the leading association for the $36 billion U.S. confectionery industry, NCA works to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 55,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

