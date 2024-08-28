Most Dangerous Intersections in Top 25 Major US Cities presented by AccidentHotline.com

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersections are among the most complex and high-risk areas in urban traffic systems. With the convergence of multiple traffic streams, pedestrian movements, and public transport routes, intersections become focal points for accidents. Understanding which intersections are the most dangerous can help city planners, policymakers, and drivers take necessary precautions. This article, researched and presented by the team at AccidentHotline.com, identifies the most hazardous intersections in the top 25 metro areas of the USA.

Methodology

AccidentHotline.com's analysis is based on traffic accident data from various sources, including city transportation departments, police reports, and national databases such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). We used the following criteria to identify dangerous intersections:

Number of accidents reported.

Severity of accidents (injuries and fatalities).

Traffic volume.

Pedestrian and cyclist involvement.

Most Dangerous Intersections by City

1. New York City: Canal Street and 6th Avenue

Accidents Reported: 120

Injuries/Fatalities: 30 injuries, 2 fatalities

2. Houston: Westheimer Road and Post Oak Boulevard

Accidents Reported: 110

Injuries/Fatalities: 28 injuries, 1 fatality

3. Los Angeles: Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue

Accidents Reported: 95

Injuries/Fatalities: 25 injuries, 1 fatality

4. Phoenix: 7th Street and Bell Road

Accidents Reported: 90

Injuries/Fatalities: 22 injuries, 2 fatalities

5. San Francisco: Market Street and 5th Street

Accidents Reported: 89

Injuries/Fatalities: 23 injuries, 1 fatality

6. Washington, D.C.: 14th Street NW and U Street NW

Accidents Reported: 90

Injuries/Fatalities: 22 injuries, no fatalities

7. Philadelphia: Roosevelt Boulevard and Grant Avenue

Accidents Reported: 92

Injuries/Fatalities: 25 injuries, 2 fatalities

8. San Diego: El Cajon Boulevard and 54th Street

Accidents Reported: 88

Injuries/Fatalities: 22 injuries, 1 fatality

9. Boston: Massachusetts Avenue and Beacon Street

Accidents Reported: 87

Injuries/Fatalities: 20 injuries, 1 fatality

10. Seattle: Aurora Avenue North and North 85th Street

Accidents Reported: 85

Injuries/Fatalities: 21 injuries, 1 fatality

11. Denver: Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard

Accidents Reported: 84

Injuries/Fatalities: 21 injuries, 1 fatality

12. Miami: NW 36th Street and NW 27th Avenue

Accidents Reported: 83

Injuries/Fatalities: 21 injuries, 1 fatality

13. Tampa: Dale Mabry Highway and Waters Avenue

Accidents Reported: 82

Injuries/Fatalities: 20 injuries, 1 fatality

14. Portland: SE Powell Boulevard and SE 82nd Avenue

Accidents Reported: 82

Injuries/Fatalities: 20 injuries, 1 fatality

15. Orlando: International Drive and Sand Lake Road

Accidents Reported: 81

Injuries/Fatalities: 19 injuries, 0 fatality

16. St. Louis: Grand Boulevard and Lindell Boulevard

Accidents Reported: 80

Injuries/Fatalities: 19 injuries, 0 fatality

17. Detroit: Gratiot Avenue and 8 Mile Road

Accidents Reported: 79

Injuries/Fatalities: 20 injuries, 1 fatality

18. Riverside: Magnolia Avenue and Tyler Street

Accidents Reported: 72

Injuries/Fatalities: 18 injuries, 1 fatality

19. Dallas-Fort Worth: Belt Line Road and Preston Road

Accidents Reported: 78

Injuries/Fatalities: 18 injuries, 1 fatality

20. Baltimore: North Avenue and Charles Street

Accidents Reported: 78

Injuries/Fatalities: 18 injuries, 0 fatality

21. Minneapolis-St. Paul: Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue

Accidents Reported: 77

Injuries/Fatalities: 19 injuries, 0 fatality

22. Charlotte: Independence Boulevard and Albemarle Road

Accidents Reported: 76

Injuries/Fatalities: 17 injuries, 1 fatality

23. San Antonio: Culebra Road and Loop 410

Accidents Reported: 74

Injuries/Fatalities: 18 injuries, 0 fatalities

24. Atlanta: Peachtree Street and Piedmont Road

Accidents Reported: 80

Injuries/Fatalities: 19 injuries, no fatalities

25. Chicago: State Street and Wacker Drive

Accidents Reported: 85

Injuries/Fatalities: 20 injuries, no fatalities

Contributing Factors to Intersection Danger

Several factors contribute to the danger at these intersections:

High Traffic Volume : Increased vehicle interactions raise the likelihood of accidents.

: Increased vehicle interactions raise the likelihood of accidents. Poor Signal Timing : Inadequate signal phases can lead to confusion and collisions.

: Inadequate signal phases can lead to confusion and collisions. Pedestrian Traffic : High foot traffic increases the risk of pedestrian-vehicle collisions.

: High foot traffic increases the risk of pedestrian-vehicle collisions. Intersection Design: Complex layouts and poor visibility can confuse drivers and pedestrians.

Conclusion

Addressing the dangers at urban intersections requires a multifaceted approach involving infrastructure improvements, policy changes, and public education. By focusing on the most hazardous intersections, cities can significantly reduce accidents, injuries, and fatalities, creating safer environments for all road users.

References

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

City transportation departments.

Police accident reports.

Academic studies on traffic safety.

