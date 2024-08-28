Most Dangerous Intersections in Top 25 Major US Cities presented by AccidentHotline.com

Aug 28, 2024, 14:23 ET
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersections are among the most complex and high-risk areas in urban traffic systems. With the convergence of multiple traffic streams, pedestrian movements, and public transport routes, intersections become focal points for accidents. Understanding which intersections are the most dangerous can help city planners, policymakers, and drivers take necessary precautions. This article, researched and presented by the team at AccidentHotline.com, identifies the most hazardous intersections in the top 25 metro areas of the USA.
Methodology
AccidentHotline.com's analysis is based on traffic accident data from various sources, including city transportation departments, police reports, and national databases such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). We used the following criteria to identify dangerous intersections:
- Number of accidents reported.
- Severity of accidents (injuries and fatalities).
- Traffic volume.
- Pedestrian and cyclist involvement.
Most Dangerous Intersections by City
1. New York City: Canal Street and 6th Avenue
- Accidents Reported: 120
- Injuries/Fatalities: 30 injuries, 2 fatalities
2. Houston: Westheimer Road and Post Oak Boulevard
- Accidents Reported: 110
- Injuries/Fatalities: 28 injuries, 1 fatality
3. Los Angeles: Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue
- Accidents Reported: 95
- Injuries/Fatalities: 25 injuries, 1 fatality
4. Phoenix: 7th Street and Bell Road
- Accidents Reported: 90
- Injuries/Fatalities: 22 injuries, 2 fatalities
5. San Francisco: Market Street and 5th Street
- Accidents Reported: 89
- Injuries/Fatalities: 23 injuries, 1 fatality
6. Washington, D.C.: 14th Street NW and U Street NW
- Accidents Reported: 90
- Injuries/Fatalities: 22 injuries, no fatalities
7. Philadelphia: Roosevelt Boulevard and Grant Avenue
- Accidents Reported: 92
- Injuries/Fatalities: 25 injuries, 2 fatalities
8. San Diego: El Cajon Boulevard and 54th Street
- Accidents Reported: 88
- Injuries/Fatalities: 22 injuries, 1 fatality
9. Boston: Massachusetts Avenue and Beacon Street
- Accidents Reported: 87
- Injuries/Fatalities: 20 injuries, 1 fatality
10. Seattle: Aurora Avenue North and North 85th Street
- Accidents Reported: 85
- Injuries/Fatalities: 21 injuries, 1 fatality
11. Denver: Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard
- Accidents Reported: 84
- Injuries/Fatalities: 21 injuries, 1 fatality
12. Miami: NW 36th Street and NW 27th Avenue
- Accidents Reported: 83
- Injuries/Fatalities: 21 injuries, 1 fatality
13. Tampa: Dale Mabry Highway and Waters Avenue
- Accidents Reported: 82
- Injuries/Fatalities: 20 injuries, 1 fatality
14. Portland: SE Powell Boulevard and SE 82nd Avenue
- Accidents Reported: 82
- Injuries/Fatalities: 20 injuries, 1 fatality
15. Orlando: International Drive and Sand Lake Road
- Accidents Reported: 81
- Injuries/Fatalities: 19 injuries, 0 fatality
16. St. Louis: Grand Boulevard and Lindell Boulevard
- Accidents Reported: 80
- Injuries/Fatalities: 19 injuries, 0 fatality
17. Detroit: Gratiot Avenue and 8 Mile Road
- Accidents Reported: 79
- Injuries/Fatalities: 20 injuries, 1 fatality
18. Riverside: Magnolia Avenue and Tyler Street
- Accidents Reported: 72
- Injuries/Fatalities: 18 injuries, 1 fatality
19. Dallas-Fort Worth: Belt Line Road and Preston Road
- Accidents Reported: 78
- Injuries/Fatalities: 18 injuries, 1 fatality
20. Baltimore: North Avenue and Charles Street
- Accidents Reported: 78
- Injuries/Fatalities: 18 injuries, 0 fatality
21. Minneapolis-St. Paul: Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue
- Accidents Reported: 77
- Injuries/Fatalities: 19 injuries, 0 fatality
22. Charlotte: Independence Boulevard and Albemarle Road
- Accidents Reported: 76
- Injuries/Fatalities: 17 injuries, 1 fatality
23. San Antonio: Culebra Road and Loop 410
- Accidents Reported: 74
- Injuries/Fatalities: 18 injuries, 0 fatalities
24. Atlanta: Peachtree Street and Piedmont Road
- Accidents Reported: 80
- Injuries/Fatalities: 19 injuries, no fatalities
25. Chicago: State Street and Wacker Drive
- Accidents Reported: 85
- Injuries/Fatalities: 20 injuries, no fatalities
Contributing Factors to Intersection Danger
Several factors contribute to the danger at these intersections:
- High Traffic Volume: Increased vehicle interactions raise the likelihood of accidents.
- Poor Signal Timing: Inadequate signal phases can lead to confusion and collisions.
- Pedestrian Traffic: High foot traffic increases the risk of pedestrian-vehicle collisions.
- Intersection Design: Complex layouts and poor visibility can confuse drivers and pedestrians.
Conclusion
Addressing the dangers at urban intersections requires a multifaceted approach involving infrastructure improvements, policy changes, and public education. By focusing on the most hazardous intersections, cities can significantly reduce accidents, injuries, and fatalities, creating safer environments for all road users.
References
- National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
- City transportation departments.
- Police accident reports.
- Academic studies on traffic safety.
For more information about Accident Hotline and its services, please visit www.accidenthotline.com or contact the company's customer service team.
SOURCE 'RP Legal Group' dba AccidentHotline.com
Share this article