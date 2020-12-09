Most Days Launches Social Platform To Promote Expert-Developed Healthy Habits, Increase Happiness In A Pandemic Era

Most Days, a life improvement platform for mental, physical and emotional wellness with social support, launches today. Tweet this

"Being healthy is a struggle for many of us in the best of times, but COVID-19 has made it even more difficult by taking our usual sources of in-person support off the table," said Brent Franson, founder and CEO of Most Days. "The Most Days platform incorporates what we know about behavior change in a single technology and community. We make it easy to establish and maintain the daily routines that support health and happiness at any point in time, but especially in the midst of this crisis."

Mental and physical health issues were at a breaking point long before the advent of COVID-19. Today, however, 25 percent of adults ages 18 to 34 have considered suicide as a result of the pandemic; 53 percent of adults say pandemic-related worry and stress have negatively affected their mental health; and opioid deaths are set to reach an all-time high this year, assisted by the isolation, stress and disruption of the pandemic.

"Even before the pandemic, the need for mental health services was great," said Dr. Joan Davidson, a licensed psychologist, co-director of the San Francisco Bay Area Center for Cognitive Therapy, and assistant professor in the Clinical Science Program at the University of California, Berkeley. "Today, more than ever, people are seeking help with new challenges. Building daily routines, finding support, and monitoring progress play important roles in making and maintaining healthy changes, especially during these difficult times. Most Days delivers some key mental and physical health benefits in an easy, self-serve way that's incredibly congruent with therapeutic and self-care best practices."

Most Days makes it simple for members to take control of their own health and wellness by:

Making a plan

Members can create their own routines or explore and subscribe to existing routines created by health experts as well as other members.

Unlike other social networks, Most Days puts full control in members' hands. Members can choose to invite others to help them stay accountable. As they complete their daily routines, they can decide to keep them private – or share on their feed for social support and positive reinforcement.

Most Days encourages members to keep going with interactive elements, gentle cues and reminders, and data-backed insights into what specific behaviors drive the greatest happiness for them.

"This is particularly personal because health and happiness don't come easily to me," said Franson, a serial entrepreneur who founded his first company in high school. "Most Days evolved from a system I built for myself that has dramatically improved the quality of my life."

"Most Days is designed to help everyone do the same," he continued. "No matter what your goals are, our platform can help you get there, whether you want to reinforce your sobriety, simply calm your mind, track your sleep, focus on healthy eating, prioritize your relationship, etc."

The app features expert-developed routines from Dr. Davidson and other notable health experts such as:

Alex Korb , PhD, a neuroscientist, coach, adjunct assistant professor at UCLA in the Department of Psychiatry, and best-selling author of The Upward Spiral: Using Neuroscience to Reverse the Course of Depression, One Small Change at a Time .

, PhD, a neuroscientist, coach, adjunct assistant professor at in the Department of Psychiatry, and best-selling author of . Dr. Britney Blair , a Stanford -educated, board-certified psychologist who is founder and director of The Clinic, where she specializes in difficulty sleeping, anxiety, depression, couples conflict, and sexual health difficulties. She also serves as adjunct faculty at The Stanford Center for Sleep Sciences and Medicine.

, a -educated, board-certified psychologist who is founder and director of The Clinic, where she specializes in difficulty sleeping, anxiety, depression, couples conflict, and sexual health difficulties. She also serves as adjunct faculty at The Stanford Center for Sleep Sciences and Medicine. Dr. Antoinette Giedzinska, Director of Applied Neuroscience & Outcomes at the residential treatment center Sierra Tucson, specializing in measurement-based care, behavioral medicine, behavioral health research, and applied neurosciences.

As part of launching the Most Days alpha version, the team is particularly seeking feedback from early users who are data obsessed, motivated by tracking progress, and highly goal oriented in order to further build out the life improvement platform for all.

Most Days raised a $3.2M seed round led by Freestyle.vc, Harrison Metal, Village Global, and several angel investors, including Owen Tripp (CEO, Grand Rounds), Eric Roza (CEO, CrossFit), and Sriram Krishnan (former Head of Product, Twitter) to build the product.

"We all know this is a time that is putting enormous personal and professional strain on all of us," said Dave Samuel of Freestyle.vc. "Most Days takes its inspiration from recovery groups like Alcoholics Anonymous that have demonstrated the importance of routines and accountability in helping people break negative behavior cycles and get to a good place. We're thrilled to invest in a smart team that's delivering something that's so relevant and useful, especially at this moment in time."

Most Days is now available in the App Store here , with a fast follow for Android in the works.

For more information, visit www.mostdays.com .

About Most Days

Most Days is a subscription-based life improvement platform designed to help people access healthy routines, create a private and individualized community of support, and track their progress on mental, physical or emotional health goals over time. It blends elements of cognitive behavioral therapy with proven behavioral change frameworks from tried-and-true support groups to inspire energy and commitment. Health and wellness experts provide best-in-class routines on managing depression, anxiety, addiction, obsessive-compulsive disorder, sleep, general wellness, and more. Social support mechanisms and goal tracking ensure positive reinforcement and useful insights.

A privacy-forward company built with an ethics-first ethos, Most Days is a Pledge 1% participant, provides free subscriptions for those who cannot afford them, and has a program to return a portion of revenue to members who develop high-performing routines. Most Days launched in 2020 after raising a $3.2M seed round led by Freestyle.vc, Harrison Metal, Village Global, and several angel investors, including Owen Tripp (CEO, Grand Rounds), Eric Roza (CEO, CrossFit), and Sriram Krishnan (former Head of Product, Twitter) to build the product.

